This year marks the 15th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina landing in the United States. After this tragedy, many songwriters tried to summarize all the different emotions that those affected felt. While many did an honorable job, the one song that seemed to be the most on the money was one that was written over three decades earlier.

It wasn’t a songwriter with ESP. “Louisiana 1927” was written by Randy Newman and recorded on Good Old Boys, his pioneering 1974 album. Newman’s source material was the Great Mississippi Flood of 1927, which is still the most devastating flood ever to hit the United States. As with Katrina, Louisiana was the most vulnerable.

What makes this 27-tide so notorious is the fact that in order to save the city where their profits were made, New Orleans businesspeople instigated the dynamism of a dike to drain water to some of the poorer surrounding communities. These parishes and the lives of many people who lived in them were destroyed by the subsequent flood of water.

Newman knew New Orleans from the summers he had spent there as a boy with his mother. He told the New York Times in 2008: “There were those horrible things – these signs with” colorful “on one side and” white “on the other. But I always loved pop music. I was so influenced by Fat Domino that I still have a hard time writing a song that is not a New Orleans shuffle. “

“Louisiana 1927” is no accident; It is a slowly building, stirring melody, which is accentuated by Newman’s typically beautiful string arrangement. With such sad, beautiful music, the lyrics only have to be played directly to evoke all kinds of emotions. The clear opening line, “What happened down here is that the winds have changed” could come from the mouth of one of the people who watched this seemingly harmless meteorological event announce total devastation.

After the damage is repaired, the last verse includes a cameo from President Calvin Coolidge, who overlooks the slaughter and makes a dismissive remark that shows little sympathy for all those who suffer around him. The echo of this President’s indifference was what many of President Bush’s critics felt in his response to Katrina.

It all leads to one of the most heartbreaking choruses in all pop music: “Louisiana, Louisiana / you try to wash us away.” “Louisiana 1927” by Randy Newman will always be brilliant. Let us just hope that it will never be up to date again.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bUXiwvKoksU [/ embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lB0I6uxRglY [/ embed]