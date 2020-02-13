Florida A&M (9-13, 7-4) vs Delaware State (3-20, 2-7)

Memorial Hall, Dover, Delaware; Saturday, 2 p.m. European summer time

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards are issued while MJ Randolph and Florida A&M compete against John Crosby and Delaware State. The second Randolph has scored an average of 12.4 points in the last five games. Crosby, a senior, has scored 29 percent of the team’s points this season and averaged 15.2 in his last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: Florida A&M has benefited greatly from its seniors. Randolph, Rod Melton Jr., Evins Desir and DJ Jones have scored 64 percent of the team’s rankings and 63 percent of all Rattlers points in the team’s last five games this year.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Hornets only gave 80 points per game in nine conference games, an improvement over 88.5 points per game that they had allowed for competitions outside the conference. JUMPING FOR JOHN: Crosby scored 38.5 percent of the 130 3-point he tried and did 6 out of 14 in his last three games. He also made 75 percent of his free throws this season.

STILL TO WIN: Rattlers are 0-8 if they score 60 points or less, and 9-5 if they exceed 60 points. The hornets are 0-19 if they allow 71 or more points, and 3-1 if they keep opponents under 71.

THREAT BEHIND THE ARCH: Melton of Florida A&M tried 111 3-pointers and connected 35.1 percent of them. In his last three games, he’s 6 for 16.

DID YOU KNOW THAT: The state of Delaware ranks seventh in Division I with an average of 75.9 possessions per game?

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.