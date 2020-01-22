Randall turns to Kevin After Home Invasion

advertisement

Sterling K. Brown as Randall in “This Is Us”. Ron Batzdorff / NBC

Brotherly love. Randall dealt with anxiety after surviving a house invasion entitled “One Hell of the Week: Part 1” on Tuesday, January 21. The next two will be from Kevin and Kate’s perspective.

We are characters as their younger and older selves

Picked up the hour with Randall (Sterling K. Brown) Face to face with an intruder in his home. He offered cash to the man armed with a knife and warned him to leave before the police arrived. The man took the money and ran away.

Randall later announced that he was bluffing because of a security system, and the police advised him to install one. He said Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) to take the girls to a hotel in case the intruder returns. Randall was unable to sleep and paced up and down all night to look for signs of the intruder.

At some point Randall spoke to Kevin (Justin Hartley) who was in Pittsburgh for Sophie (Alexandra Breckenridge) Funeral of the mother. Randall pretended to be fine and lied to visit Rebecca (Mandy Moore) in LA for her doctor’s appointment. Randall discovered, however, that the man was in his and Beth’s bedroom while Beth was sleeping and stole her earrings and cufflinks. The unveiling led to Randall having nightmares about the encounter.

Randall continued to work and tried to convince the community that new housing legislation was in the city’s best interest. Darnell (Omar Epps) was against it, but Randall wiped away his concerns as he got annoyed with his cell phone’s security system. Malik (Asante Blackk) informed his father about the break-in and prompted Darnell to suggest to Randall how he would go to therapy.

Randall insisted again that he was fine and explained how he used running as a coping mechanism. He proved that he wasn’t feeling well when he saw a man who robbed a woman in the city. He intervened and hit the man until he broke his hand. The incident only delayed a conversation he and Beth should have about dealing with their stress.

Randall reached his breaking point when an employee in his office called him a hero. He hurried home and locked himself in the bathroom crying. He called Kevin to admit that he wasn’t feeling well and asked him to just talk while breathing through his fear. Kevin – who had a woman in his bed – promised to take Randall through the ordeal and found that he also had “a hell of a week”.

Mandy Moore as Rebecca and Milo Ventimiglia as Jack in “This Is Us”. Ron Batzdorff / NBC

In flashbacks, college age Randall (Niles Fitch) had haunting dreams after Jacks (Milo Ventimiglia) Death. Beth (Rachel Hilson) encouraged him to speak to a grief support group, but this plan failed when Kevin (Logan Shroyer) called to tell him that with Kate (Hannah row) amid problems with her boyfriend Marc (Austin Abrams).

Earlier in Randall’s life, Jack asked him to be the good kid because Kate and Kevin were so entertaining.

This Is Us will air on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

