Only earlier this week did Rammstein post an image on social media in which their plans for a North American tour were revealed. Now the band has released a new teaser video that tells American fans to get ready – because they are coming.
The band posted the next clip of the Deutschland video late yesterday, with the band making an explosion before flashing to the caption “Get ready, America!” And led fans to their website.
Look:
READ THIS: How Rammstein’s untitled album brought metal to stranger worlds in 2019
This after the band posted the following marked states and provinces on their Instagram page:
View this post on Instagram
Get ready, America! www.rammstein.com
Exciting. Keep your eyes open for Rammstein’s North American tour dates in the near future.
A Rammstein tour is of course not easy. In July, we spoke to lighting designer Roland Griel, who said that although the band wanted an epic light show, they also trusted him to spread his creative wings.
“That was good, because it gave them the confidence that we understood their Rammstein universe and way of thinking,” Roland explained. “The band is very involved and is close to the process, but in a very positive way. You always end up with a different involvement of an artist. One artist may not be involved at all and trust that you do what you want, but then you can have the other extreme that everything dictates. Rammstein is in the middle. They also come up with great ideas and they get a pretty clear picture of what they want, and that’s the perfect case, because you do it together. “
Meanwhile, European and British fans can catch the band live on one of the following dates from this spring:
May 2020
25 Klagenfurt Wörthersee Stadium, Austria
29 Leipzig Red Bull Arena, Germany
30 Leipzig Red Bull Arena, Germany
June 2020
2 Stuttgart Mercedes-Benz Arena, Germany
3 Stuttgart Mercedes-Benz Arena, Germany
6 Zurich Letzigrund, Switzerland
7 Zurich Letzigrund, Switzerland
10 Ostend Event site, Belgium
14 Cardiff Principality Stadium, United Kingdom
17 Belfast Boucher Road Playing Field, Northern Ireland
20 Coventry Ricoh Arena, United Kingdom
24 Nijmegen Goffert Park, Holland
27 Düsseldorf Merkur Spiel-Arena, Germany
28 Düsseldorf Merkur Spiel-Arena, Germany
July 2020
1 Hamburg Volkspark Stadium, Germany
2 Hamburg Volkspark Stadium, Germany
4 Olympiastadion Berlin, Germany
5 Berlin Olympiastadion, Germany
9 Lyon Groupama Stadium, France
13 Turin Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino, Italy
17 Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland
21 Tallinn Song Festival Grounds, Estonia
26 Trondheim Granåsen, Norway
31 Gothenburg Ullevi Stadium, Sweden
August 2020
4 Aarhus Ceres Park, Denmark
READ THIS: The NSFW trailer for the Danzig film is completely crazy
Posted on January 16, 2020, 3:32 PM