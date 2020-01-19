advertisement

Only earlier this week did Rammstein post an image on social media in which their plans for a North American tour were revealed. Now the band has released a new teaser video that tells American fans to get ready – because they are coming.

The band posted the next clip of the Deutschland video late yesterday, with the band making an explosion before flashing to the caption “Get ready, America!” And led fans to their website.

Look:

advertisement

READ THIS: How Rammstein’s untitled album brought metal to stranger worlds in 2019

This after the band posted the following marked states and provinces on their Instagram page:

View this post on Instagram

Get ready, America! www.rammstein.com

A message shared by Rammstein (@rammsteinofficial) on January 14, 2020 at 7:00 AM PST

Exciting. Keep your eyes open for Rammstein’s North American tour dates in the near future.

A Rammstein tour is of course not easy. In July, we spoke to lighting designer Roland Griel, who said that although the band wanted an epic light show, they also trusted him to spread his creative wings.

“That was good, because it gave them the confidence that we understood their Rammstein universe and way of thinking,” Roland explained. “The band is very involved and is close to the process, but in a very positive way. You always end up with a different involvement of an artist. One artist may not be involved at all and trust that you do what you want, but then you can have the other extreme that everything dictates. Rammstein is in the middle. They also come up with great ideas and they get a pretty clear picture of what they want, and that’s the perfect case, because you do it together. “

Meanwhile, European and British fans can catch the band live on one of the following dates from this spring:

May 2020

25 Klagenfurt Wörthersee Stadium, Austria

29 Leipzig Red Bull Arena, Germany

30 Leipzig Red Bull Arena, Germany

June 2020

2 Stuttgart Mercedes-Benz Arena, Germany

3 Stuttgart Mercedes-Benz Arena, Germany

6 Zurich Letzigrund, Switzerland

7 Zurich Letzigrund, Switzerland

10 Ostend Event site, Belgium

14 Cardiff Principality Stadium, United Kingdom

17 Belfast Boucher Road Playing Field, Northern Ireland

20 Coventry Ricoh Arena, United Kingdom

24 Nijmegen Goffert Park, Holland

27 Düsseldorf Merkur Spiel-Arena, Germany

28 Düsseldorf Merkur Spiel-Arena, Germany

July 2020

1 Hamburg Volkspark Stadium, Germany

2 Hamburg Volkspark Stadium, Germany

4 Olympiastadion Berlin, Germany

5 Berlin Olympiastadion, Germany

9 Lyon Groupama Stadium, France

13 Turin Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino, Italy

17 Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland

21 Tallinn Song Festival Grounds, Estonia

26 Trondheim Granåsen, Norway

31 Gothenburg Ullevi Stadium, Sweden

August 2020

4 Aarhus Ceres Park, Denmark

READ THIS: The NSFW trailer for the Danzig film is completely crazy

Posted on January 16, 2020, 3:32 PM

advertisement