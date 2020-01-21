Earlier this month, the German industrial metal gods Rammstein unveiled the cities and provinces they would encounter as part of an upcoming North American tour. Shortly thereafter the band followed a teaser video with the text: “Get ready, America!” Now Rammstein has announced the dates for their very first headliner tour of the stadium.
The tour starts in August with a night in Canada before you make a big, cumbersome US loop and make sure you hit all major markets. However, it also ends with a show in Mexico City, which will undoubtedly be an absolute craze. The band has promised their full show, which means fire, latex and maybe even what homo-rotation means in the name of social growth.
Get Neue Deutsche Harte as one of the following dates:
August
20 Montreal, QC – Parc Jean-Drapeau
23 Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field
27 Washington D.C. – FedExField
30 Minneapolis, MN – American bank stadium
September
03 Chicago, IL – Soldier Field
06 Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium
10 East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
16 San Antonio, TX – Alamodome
19 Los Angeles, CA – Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
27 Mexico City, MEX – Foro Sol
Tickets are on sale Friday, January 24 at 10 a.m. local time.
Meanwhile, European fans can ensure that they catch Rammstein on one of their many upcoming dates earlier in 2020:
May
25 Klagenfurt Wörthersee Stadium, Austria
29 Leipzig Red Bull Arena, Germany
30 Leipzig Red Bull Arena, Germany
June
2 Stuttgart Mercedes-Benz Arena, Germany
3 Stuttgart Mercedes-Benz Arena, Germany
6 Zurich Letzigrund, Switzerland
7 Zurich Letzigrund, Switzerland
10 Ostend Event site, Belgium
14 Cardiff Principality Stadium, United Kingdom
17 Belfast Boucher Road Playing Field, Northern Ireland
20 Coventry Ricoh Arena, United Kingdom
24 Nijmegen Goffert Park, Holland
27 Düsseldorf Merkur Spiel-Arena, Germany
28 Düsseldorf Merkur Spiel-Arena, Germany
July
1 Hamburg Volkspark Stadium, Germany
2 Hamburg Volkspark Stadium, Germany
4 Olympiastadion Berlin, Germany
5 Berlin Olympiastadion, Germany
9 Lyon Groupama Stadium, France
13 Turin Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino, Italy
17 Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland
21 Tallinn Song Festival Grounds, Estonia
26 Trondheim Granåsen, Norway
31 Gothenburg Ullevi Stadium, Sweden
August
4 Aarhus Ceres Park, Denmark
