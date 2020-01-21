advertisement

Earlier this month, the German industrial metal gods Rammstein unveiled the cities and provinces they would encounter as part of an upcoming North American tour. Shortly thereafter the band followed a teaser video with the text: “Get ready, America!” Now Rammstein has announced the dates for their very first headliner tour of the stadium.

The tour starts in August with a night in Canada before you make a big, cumbersome US loop and make sure you hit all major markets. However, it also ends with a show in Mexico City, which will undoubtedly be an absolute craze. The band has promised their full show, which means fire, latex and maybe even what homo-rotation means in the name of social growth.

Get Neue Deutsche Harte as one of the following dates:

August

20 Montreal, QC – Parc Jean-Drapeau

23 Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field

27 Washington D.C. – FedExField

30 Minneapolis, MN – American bank stadium

September

03 Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

06 Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium

10 East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

16 San Antonio, TX – Alamodome

19 Los Angeles, CA – Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

27 Mexico City, MEX – Foro Sol

Tickets are on sale Friday, January 24 at 10 a.m. local time.

Meanwhile, European fans can ensure that they catch Rammstein on one of their many upcoming dates earlier in 2020:

May

25 Klagenfurt Wörthersee Stadium, Austria

29 Leipzig Red Bull Arena, Germany

30 Leipzig Red Bull Arena, Germany

June

2 Stuttgart Mercedes-Benz Arena, Germany

3 Stuttgart Mercedes-Benz Arena, Germany

6 Zurich Letzigrund, Switzerland

7 Zurich Letzigrund, Switzerland

10 Ostend Event site, Belgium

14 Cardiff Principality Stadium, United Kingdom

17 Belfast Boucher Road Playing Field, Northern Ireland

20 Coventry Ricoh Arena, United Kingdom

24 Nijmegen Goffert Park, Holland

27 Düsseldorf Merkur Spiel-Arena, Germany

28 Düsseldorf Merkur Spiel-Arena, Germany

July

1 Hamburg Volkspark Stadium, Germany

2 Hamburg Volkspark Stadium, Germany

4 Olympiastadion Berlin, Germany

5 Berlin Olympiastadion, Germany

9 Lyon Groupama Stadium, France

13 Turin Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino, Italy

17 Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland

21 Tallinn Song Festival Grounds, Estonia

26 Trondheim Granåsen, Norway

31 Gothenburg Ullevi Stadium, Sweden

August

4 Aarhus Ceres Park, Denmark

