The training of ship engineers in the near future must be tailored to the rapidly developing technologies, said President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday.

He spoke after giving INS Shivaji, the country’s leading marine training institute, the color of the president at a solemn parade in Lonavala, 75 km from the city.

“Technology is leaping to make autonomous ships. Artificial intelligence and machine learning are used for decision making and warfare. The training of ship engineers must also be tailored to train them to work with evolving technologies while maintaining competence in the core engineering profession, ”said Kovind.

“Greater vigilance required”

Given that the geopolitical situation in today’s world, and particularly in the Indo-Pacific region, required greater vigilance, the President said that the Indian Navy had accepted mission-based operations in the Indian Ocean region.

“Therefore, high-quality training of ship engineers is crucial for sustainable use and presence in our areas of interest. In the future there will also be a large variety of drive systems, ranging from conventional to nuclear, electric and hybrid drives. The concepts of maintenance will also experience a paradigm shift with increased demands on the operational availability of platforms, ”said Kovind, adding that INS Shivaji should provide the trainees with the skills necessary to prepare them for future challenges.

Speaking about the importance of the Indian Navy to maintaining not only national security but also economic security, the President said 90% of the country’s trade was conducted by sea and noted that the Navy was the main instrument of Indian naval power ,

Humanitarian role

Mr. Kovind particularly highlighted the humanitarian role that the Indian Navy played in launching “Operation Vanilla” last month to provide help and support to Madagascar people destroyed by the “Cyclone” Diane.

“India and Madagascar are connected by the region of the Indian Ocean. I had the honor of visiting the island nation in 2018. I am particularly pleased that India was one of the first respondents to come to the rescue of our Malagasy brothers and sisters. ”

“As a leading power, India plays a vital role in shaping the global paradigm in terms of international security, trade and commerce. India’s rise in the international order has been driven by many factors, including the capabilities and bravery of our armed forces, ”said the president.

Mr. Kovind praised the energetic parade that preceded the awarding of the President’s standards and praised the high standard of training imparted at INS Shivaji.

“It is a proud moment for me to present INS Shivaji the color of the president. This facility was first commissioned in 1945 as His Majesty’s Indian Ship (HMIS) “Shivaji”. Since then, it has grown dynamically into a leading technical training facility for the Indian Navy with state-of-the-art training facilities, ”he said.

The President’s color is one of the honors awarded to a military unit for exceptional service to the nation in peace or war.

“The institution has kept pace with rapidly changing technologies in all aspects of marine technology. I am pleased to say that to date, more than two lakh officers and seafarers from the Naval Department of the Navy, Coast Guard and friendly countries have been trained in this good facility, ”he said before the parade.

Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh and Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari were also present.

