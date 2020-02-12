A state schoolteacher was arrested in Alwar district in Rajasthan for allegedly raping an underage girl, and two others arrested for participating in her kidnapping, police said on Wednesday.

All three of the defendants were detained for three days. According to the police, a private tutor, Surendra Jatav, knew that the girl had dropped her off in Alwar, where the state school teacher Subhash Mahlawat raped her.

