Rajasthan Assembly adopts resolution against CAA

Rajasthan Assembly on Saturday adopted a resolution urging the Center to withdraw Citizenship Act (change) (CAA), amid opposition from the BJP who accused the ruling Congress of pursuing a reconciliation policy.

It is the second Congress-governed state that has adopted such a decision resolution after Punjab. earlier, The Kerala meeting had also adopted a resolution against the CAA moved jointly by the ruling left alliance and the UDF led by Congress.

The Rajasthan meeting voted in favor of the resolution.

The resolution asked the Center to withdraw the CAA and to withdraw the new questionnaire for the preparation of the National Population Register (NPR), because people would experience inconvenience with the proposed additional information. “The CAA violates the basic character of the Constitution and a significant portion of the population believes that the NPR and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) have the same basis,” it said.

Moreover, it is the first resolution of the Assembly that includes objections to NPR and NRC and urges the Center to start the Census work only after the new provisions of the NPR have been repealed.

“It is clear that the CAA violates the provisions of the constitution. Therefore, the House decides to urge the Government of India to withdraw the CAA to prevent any form of religious discrimination in granting citizenship and to ensure equality before the law for all religious groups in India, “said Shanti Dhariwal matters during his move to the resolution in Parliament.

Opposition leader Gulab Chand Kataria doubted the right to challenge the law at the state meeting.

“Granting citizenship is a matter for the Center and in such a situation we have the right to challenge the CAA … The congress should stop mediating and voting on banking policy,” said the BJP leader .

(with PTI inputs)

