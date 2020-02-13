Tabish Khan

Raj Of Islington is a delicious mid-range Indian restaurant

Raj of Islington

4

Love food? Join our Facebook group Foodie Finds to discuss everything that is edible in London.

We all have our favorite restaurant in India. You know the one. It may not look good from the outside and the decor may be spartan, but the food is great and the prices are low. I have several reliable connections in Tooting that turn out delicious traditional dishes even when the ambience is lacking.

So what happens if you take this model a little upscale, ask a little bit more for a refined environment and still stick to this selection of traditional dishes? Raj of Islington is the result, it just opened on Holloway Road and is the sister restaurant of the original “Raj” in South Kensington.

The refined interior reflects the slightly higher prices.

The clean and elegant interior stands out from the many cheap restaurants in the area, and while £ 10-15 for main courses in London isn’t that much for a main course, we have access to the many Indian restaurants that are far cheaper.

Fortunately, the prices are justified by the quality and presentation of the food. The butterfly prawn appetizer is spicy without being overbearing, while the lightly fried chicken snacks are the right balance between tender and crispy.

The main dishes of the railroad lamb and wok-thrown vegetables aren’t particularly noticeable, but it’s worth noting that the oil in the sauce hasn’t been overstressed, making it feel a bit lighter than your normal Indian. The situation is similar with the Gululjamun dessert, for which I am grateful that it does not drown in syrup and remains fluffy – as it should be.

The food is just right and my only concern is how empty the hotel is – it’s a cold February night, but we have this pretty large restaurant to ourselves for most of the evening. We can see how cheap this menu is in South Kensington, but it seems like this second outpost may have difficulty attracting local customers.

Raj of Islington, 359 Holloway Rd, London N7 0RN. This meal would cost about £ 45 for two without drinks.