Alison Gray claims she has been prohibited from bringing a rain flag to the stadium for Israel Folau’s Super League debut in France.

Alison Gray claimed she was informed by club officials that the flag was in breach of health and safety regulations and would later violate club policies when she used it on Saturday (Sunday, NZ time) in the Catalans Dragons game against Castleford Tigers produced.

Her brother Chris Gray first revealed on Twitter: “This is my sister playing Dragons vs Castleford. She was asked to remove her rainbow flag on the debut of homophobic Israel Folau.

“Absolutely disgusting.”

This is my sister at @catalansdragons Vs @CTRLFC. She was asked to remove her rainbow flag at the homophobic @ IszyFolau debut. Absolutely disgusting. @SuperLeague @TheRFL @PeterSmithYEP pic.twitter.com/telN5j0jol

– Chris Gray (@chris_grey___), February 15, 2020

Chris Gray later tweeted: “Catalans have signed a well-known homophobe who cannot be registered for rugby in Australia and are now doing so. Action needs to be taken. This is unacceptable.”

Folau made his debut in the English Super League for Catalans with an attempt when the Dragons beat Castleford Tigers 36:18.

Folau attempted his first touch of the game and had French fans on his feet every time he touched the ball in Perpignan.

Rugby Australia banned him from the 30-year-old’s controversial Twitter posts about homosexuality, but he was successful in the Super League.

Ten years after starting his rugby career in Australia, he returned to the 13v13 code as if he had never been away.

AP

Israel Folau made a successful debut for Catalans Dragons.

The world’s media descended on Stade Gilbert Brutus, but Castleford’s attempt to steal the headlines was thwarted in the second minute when former NRL star James Maloney found a gap for Sam Tomkins to go under the posts stride.

Before the game, Castleford coach Daryl Powell said of Folau: “It takes some time to get used to the game if you haven’t been around for so long.”

“Sonny Bill (Williams) saw this last week, although it is different when you play in the full-back (as Folau will be),” the Castleford coach told the Total Rugby League website.

Powell said Folau was “a tall, athletic player” and “similar to Sonny Bill Williams in that there is a bit of a streak there.”

“We saw a lot of pictures of him and we are aware of this step with the right foot, which is really dominant.

“He hasn’t played a rugby league in 10 years, so let’s see if he’s still good at it.

AP

Australian Israel Folau fires a passport during a Catalan dragon practice session in Perpignan.