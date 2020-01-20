Rain Wilson, use your energy well. - The Ukiah Daily Journal

advertisement

PARTIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Skeet Ulrich, 50; Rainn Wilson, 54; Bill Maher, 64; David Lynch, 74.

Actor Skeet Ulrich / AFP PHOTO / VALERIE MACONVALERIE MACON / AFP / Getty Images

Happy birthday: refuse to let someone beat you in your own game. Use your energy well and use your intelligence to navigate to a higher position. Challenge yourself mentally and gain new skills, information and insights that will help you increase your interests, earning capacity, reputation and status. Walk away from dishonest or spoiled people. Your numbers are 8, 11, 17, 23, 29, 35, 41.

ARIES (March 21 – April 19): take advantage of an opportunity someone offers. This is not the time to be proud to accept help. Something you say or do for someone will be enough to earn back what you receive. Be grateful. 5 stars

TAURUS (April 20 – May 20): You may want a change, but first consider the consequences. You will achieve positive results if you do the groundwork to ensure success. Someone is likely to shed some light on a difficult situation. 3 stars

GEMINI (May 21 – June 20): do not feel that you have to make a large entrance. Let your intelligence show you the way and you will control the consequences of someone trying to make you look bad. An open discussion will help you stay in control. 3 stars

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): Convenience in change. Do your due diligence and ask for the logistics and motives behind an offer. Before accepting, consider what you need to give back. Make a counter offer, but be prepared to do it alone. 3 stars

LEO (July 23 to August 22): get pumped up and ready to take action. Share your thoughts and feelings to find out where you stand. Take the information provided and consider what is best for you. Connect with people from your past who can help you now. 5 stars

VIRGO (August 23 – September 22): Accept the inevitable and work with what you have. Change the change and consider your alternatives, and you will come up with a plan that works for you. Sometimes a push is enough to discover what you really want. 2 stars

LIBRA (September 23 – October 22): make a difference by helping people who need a helping hand. How you relate to others will be crucial to discovering how you can best treat yourself, as well as your expectations and goals. An offer from a knowledge from the past looks promising. 4 stars

SCORPIO (October 23 – Nov. 21): Do not let someone by their bad attitude prevent you from getting things done. Discussions can be difficult, but they will also strengthen your position. Take a unique approach and physical action. Words alone will not be enough to reach your goal. Romance is encouraged. 3 stars

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 to December 21): wait and wait. Everything will fall into place as long as you are not exaggerating, making unnecessary changes or being gullible for someone’s pretenses. Collect facts before you begin. Use your experience and intelligence and do your own thing. 3 stars

CAPRICORN (December 22 – January 19): Keep moving forward regardless of what others are doing or saying. You may not agree with everyone, but take the offer that works for you and give it a twist that encourages success and sheds opposition. 3 stars

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18): take the initiative and discuss the plans that can help you achieve your goals. Do the necessary groundwork, summarize the facts and prepare for a well-deserved leap forward. Change requires work and patience. 4 stars

FISHING (February 19 – March 20): Too much, too fast equals setbacks. Focus on personal gain, physical strength and endurance and general preparation for what you want to achieve. Do not make a decision that limits what you can achieve. Expect change so that you can adjust. 2 stars

Birthday Baby: You are open-minded, enthusiastic and diligent. You are innovative and abrupt.

