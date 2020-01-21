Rain-hit families in Ras Al Khaimah to get compensation - News

advertisement

The announcement was made by de Ruler himself.



Immediate compensation will be given to families affected by the heavy rains that recently hit Ras Al Khaimah, according to a directive from His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah.

Hundreds of families in different parts of the emirate were hit hard. About 120 of them live in the Al Fahleen area where all the houses were flooded because rain water filled the nearby Naqb valley, official data showed.

More than 1,000 incidents of damaged roads, fallen walls and rocks, landslides and uprooted trees and poles were also reported and attended, authorities said.

In response to the Ras Al Khaimah ruler’s directive, Major General Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, RAK police commander, has formed a special commission to assess the damage.

“The decision reflects leadership’s tireless efforts to alleviate people’s suffering and support them in times of need,” said Maj-Gen Al Nuaimi.

The committee will include all departments involved, the officer added, who also chairs the emirate’s emergency, crisis and disaster team.

“The committee will visit every part of the emirate; identify the people affected by the rain and refer them to the ruler so that they can get compensation,” he said.

