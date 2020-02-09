Contrary to the widespread demand for a special super-fast night train between Bengaluru and Karwar, the Railway Board seems to have decided to share and operate the combined night train – Bengaluru-Kannur / Karwar-Bengaluru (16511 / 12-16513 / 14) the Karwar part over the Padil bypass without touching Mangalore.

Although the board has yet to make a formal announcement, the Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP Shobha Karandlaje gave a tip when she tweeted the Minister of State for Railways Suresh C. Angadi for his positive gesture on Saturday.

She said, “Hon. The MoSR announced that it had decided to drive the 16513 Karwar Express via the Padeel ring road, which would save about 2 hours of travel time, ”and thanked him.

Railway activists, however, were not happy when they asked for a new service. Gautam Shetty from Kundapur, who worked in Bengaluru and coordinated the fight, said: “It takes about 30 minutes to decouple the combined express on Subrahmanya Road. While the Karwar part can get about 10 trainers, the Mangaluru / Kannur part can get 13-14 trainers. This agreement would serve no purpose, ”he said.

Mr. Angadi announced a few months ago that a new train would operate between Bengaluru and the coast. Activists launched a massive campaign to implement the announcement after the South Western Railway resisted it.

The SWR had cited “restrictions” in the 55 km long Ghat route between Subrahmanya Road and Sakleshpur as the reason for the disability to run more trains on the route. Senior SWR officials told Hindus the zone was working to loosen restrictions to introduce more trains.

Mr. Shetty hoped that the split would only be temporary until the Ghat restrictions were relaxed.

“Discrimination against the rest of the coast should stop,” he said. Since the Karwar part did not touch Mangalore, the train was able to reach Karwar at 11 a.m. He asked the SWR to further accelerate the train between Nelamangala and Bantwal in order to take it to Karwar at 10 a.m.

Ganesh Puthran, President of Kundapura Railu Prayanikara Vedike, welcomed the move and said the fight for a new train would continue.

You reached your free article limit this month.

Register for free with The Hindu and get unlimited access for 30 days.

Subscription benefits include

Today’s paper

In a clear list you will find a mobile version of articles from the daily newspaper.

Unlimited access

Read as many articles as you want without restrictions.

Personalized recommendations

A selected list of articles that match your interests and preferences.

Faster pages

Move smoothly between articles while our pages load instantly.

dashboard

A single point of contact to view the latest updates and manage your settings.

admission

We inform you three times a day about the latest and most important developments.

Unconvinced? Know why you should pay for news.

* Our digital subscription plans currently do not include e-paper, crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print products. Our plans improve your reading experience.