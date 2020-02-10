Posted on Feb 10, 2020 / 04:20 PM CST

/ Updated: February 10, 2020 / 4:20 p.m. CST

(File photo)

TEMPLE, Texas – The City of the Temple will assist its crews in closing downtown South Main Street level crossing.

This is done at the request of the BNSF Bahn. The closure begins this Friday at 9 a.m. and will remain in effect until February 17 at 4 p.m.

During this four-day closure, the BNSF crews will perform maintenance on the level crossing. Drivers heading north to Downtown Temple on South Main Street will be diverted to West Avenue D and South 3rd Street, while southbound traffic leaving Downtown Temple will be diverted to East Avenue C and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive is redirected.

If you have any questions about this closure, you can contact the Public Transport Department at 254-298-5653.

Source: City of the Temple