ALAMEDA, California (AP) – The Las Vegas Raiders signed cornerback Nevin Lawson on Thursday for a one-year contract extension.

Lawson is the first player to sign with the Raiders since they officially added Las Vegas to their name on Wednesday. The Raiders will play in Las Vegas next season after spending the past 25 seasons in Oakland.

Lawson joined the Raiders as a free agent last season after playing for the Detroit Lions for five years. He played eleven games with five starts for the Raiders, defending 23 duels and five passes.

Lawson has defended 217 tackles, a sack, 30 passes, forced fiddling and forced recovery in 74 career games.

Lawson’s 3,272 defensive shots since entering the league are the best for all defensive players at this time without interrupting their careers.

