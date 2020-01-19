Raiders owner Mark Davis takes on Cerrone vs. McGregor shares and chats with Tom Brady

advertisement

The UFC 246 fight between Conor McGregor and Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone was one of the most anticipated fights in the recent past, which led to several celebrities moving to Las Vegas. Oakland Raiders owner Mark Davis was on hand for the fight. He was seen chatting with Tom Brady, which only caught the attention of NFL fans.

Davis was originally seen in the crowd as part of a UFC video montage and was shown in front of comedian Tommy Chong. Fans giggled at his haircut after seeing Davis sitting in the bleachers, but were surprised when he spoke to Brady.

With this photo that showed up on Saturday night, there were immediate questions about Brady’s future. Did Davis decline an offer even though it’s illegal until mid-March? Would he have traveled to Las Vegas to benefit from income tax and be promoted to Silver and Black? The questions went on for hours, just like the comments. UFC boss Dana White even said that Brady “has legs” at the Las Vegas Raiders.

“If this happened, it would be so weird,” wrote a user on Twitter after seeing the photo. Some social media fans certainly hoped this would happen, while others only expressed their aversion to the quarterback through animated gifs and vomit emojis.

Antonio Brown, who spent about six months in Oakland but never appeared in a game, has given this discussion a unique twist. The 31-year-old receiver pushed himself out of the Bay Area and said that he would never play for the Raiders. He later raged on Twitter, saying that he wouldn’t be playing with Brady until 2020.

“In the meantime, AB said he would only play with Tom Brady. Boy, wouldn’t that be embarrassing,” wrote one user. They didn’t think raiders and trainers Jon Gruden would consider putting Brown back in the ring after the lost off-season. This would potentially leave the recipient without a team if Brady signed with silver and black.

When the owner of an NFL team talks to a pending free agent, it doesn’t mean they have a contract offer in March. Maybe there were only two UFC fans talking. However, this did not prevent the debates from taking place on Twitter.

