Raiders Alec Ingold, Darren Waller Hand out healthy lunches to elementary school students before the Las Vegas ceremony

The Oakland Raiders traveled to Nevada on Wednesday for a ceremony to officially become the Las Vegas Raiders. This was an historic day, but two players had to make an important stop first. Rookie full-backs Alec Ingold and Darren Waller went to Jack Dailey Elementary to give healthy lunches to the first and second graders.

Robbers Alec Ingold and Darren Waller came to serve a healthy lunch to first and second grade students at Jack Dailey Elementary. Pic.twitter.com/F5nFK8CGtv

The two raiders started the lunch break and distributed lunch to a long line of children, but they didn’t just provide food and go. Ingold and Waller also spent the rest of the lunch break mingling with the students and answering any questions they were asked.

“Just pay as much as possible up front,” said Ingold about the day you volunteered. “You just want to be part of a growing up community and we’re trying to pay it up front as best we can. It’s great, a great opportunity.”

Waller added his thoughts to the event: “Children are always thirsting for knowledge. They want to know the truth. At this age they have no real filter, they just want to know honesty and they just want to see people who really help them and develop themselves . “

The Raiders have focused on charities in the Las Vegas region since moving out of the Bay Area. They have released custom Raiders license plates that support the charitable branch of the organization. The team also hosted more than two dozen community events in 2018. Lunch on Wednesday was just another example.

“These guys (Ingold and Waller) were just so nice and only spent some time with our kids and really got to know them,” said headmistress Cheryl Trupp on Wednesday. “I appreciate how it will go on.”

However, the team was not satisfied with simply sending two players to distribute lunch. They also started the Las Vegas era with a massive donation to the needy.

Eddie Paskal of Raiders Digital also announced that the Las Vegas Raiders will donate $ 500,000 to help settle the teen’s food debt. This money is used throughout the state of Nevada and not just in the Las Vegas region.

Photo credit: Dustin Bradford / Getty Images

