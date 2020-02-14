Congress chairman Rahul Gandhi recalled Friday the 40 CRPF personnel who were killed in the Pulwama attack last year and asked who benefited the most from the attack and what the outcome of the investigation was.

Mr. Gandhi asked who in the BJP government was held responsible for the vulnerabilities that made the attack possible.

“When we remember our 40 CRPF martyrs in the #PulwamaAttack today, we ask: 1. Who benefited the most from the attack? 2. What is the result of investigating the attack? 3. Who in the BJP government has been held responsible for the vulnerabilities that made the attack possible? He asked on Twitter.

On February 14, last year, Jade-e-Mohammed suicide bomber Adeel Ahmed Dar drove an explosive-laden car into a convoy of security forces, killing 40 people.

