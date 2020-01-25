Rahm takes the lead at Torrey Pines, McIlroy lurks

advertisement

By DOUG FERGUSON AP Golf Writer

SAN DIEGO – Jon Rahm plays one of his best golf courses with two wins and a second place in his last four tournaments. He was best at Torrey Pines on Saturday, getting a chip for Birdie and a full gap wedge for Eagle to start his round.

Even after a 7-under-65 tour at the Farmers Insurance Open, Rahm knows just like everyone else that the hard work is still ahead of him, especially when someone is behind him.

The cream was three years ago. He made two eagles over the last six holes for a 66 to win his first PGA Tour title. This year it could be Ryan Palmer and Rory McIlroy in the last group, maybe even Tiger Woods from five strokes back.

“The last nine to three years? It will do absolutely nothing, ”said Rahm. “The only thing it will do is stay focused, no matter how well I play, knowing that someone can come and do the same.”

After a two hour delay in fog, Rahm had the ideal start. He threw himself into place 1 from just above the green. Then he hit a riving knife from 111 meters that landed just before the hole and curled up for an eagle.

It was equally important to save in 5th place and then in 12th, 14th and 15th place, each of whom felt just as good as the birdies.

It led to the low round of the day. He was below 204 at 12 and had a one-shot lead over Palmer, whose card was a mix of birdies and bogeys, until a 10-foot birdie gave him a 71 on the 17th.

Rahm and Palmer have a good story. They were teammates at the Zurich Classic in New Orleans and won. This time they are alone and in company.

McIlroy can take first place in the world with a win, and after a bad end on Friday he did everything right this time. McIlroy hit a 5-iron from a bunker at # 12 – the third hardest hole of the day – at 6 feet for birdie. He also powered a 3-wood over the water at 20 feet on the Par-5-18, which set up a simple birdie for a 67.

He was three shots behind and was in the last group with cream, the first time they played together on the PGA Tour on Sunday.

“It was nice to do a good third lap here and get a little closer,” said McIlroy. “There are a lot of people like 6-, 7-, 8-under par. I have to go out and try to repeat what I did today. If I can do that, I have a good chance.”

Woods ended the round with a 15-foot putt – his longest of the round – on the Par-5-18. It doesn’t matter that the putt was for par. He sent his wedge across the green and into the bunker, and another shot could have been expensive. The par saved a 69 that got him within five shots. It wasn’t a bad result, it just felt like it started.

Woods opened with two birdies in three holes, put two more birdies for a 32, and was suddenly within two strokes of the lead when he strived for a ninth win at Torrey Pines and an 83rd record in his PGA tour career.

But he didn’t make another birdie and didn’t even have a chance to hit one from more than 20 feet away.

“It was important to do this putt,” he said. “At the end of the day there will probably be 10, 11, 12 people in front of me. I have to go out tomorrow and post a low. “

Woods was among 16 players within five hits of the lead.

Sung Kang (67), PGA Tour newcomer Harry Higgs (69) and Cameron Champ (68) joined McIlroy with 9: 207. The group included Tony Finau, Patrick Reed and Brandt Snedeker, a two-time champion with Torrey Kiefern, who birdied his last two holes to save a 72.

McIlroy is playing for the first time since late November and didn’t seem to pick up too much rust during his break. It’s his second time playing Torrey Pines, and it feels right for him, even though he’s fighting on Poa Greens like everyone else.

“Even if you don’t do so many birdies, but you always give yourself the chance, it is one of those golf courses where you feel like you are playing really well. Maybe you are one of them,” said McIlroy. “That’s okay. Nobody else goes that deep. Keep doing the same tomorrow and should be there right away.”

