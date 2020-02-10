When it comes to talking negatively about Cardi B’s friend … not. Rah Ali had some time and called Star Brim on her radio show, which led Bardi to defend her bestseller.

The “stiletto whisperer” lit her beef with Cardi B when she hopped on her radio show and called Bardie’s buddy Star Brim, an “ice-cold bum”.

Pregnant woman Brim did not answer Ali directly and paused on social media to focus on her pregnancy. That didn’t prevent Cardi from standing up for her friend. The “Bodak Yellow Rapper” insulted the reality star, who referred to Brim as “bum”, and met Rah Ali in a post that has since been deleted.

“My boyfriend Star wears the same amount of branded clothing that these women who love to call people” bums “… They mustn’t ask me about shit or leeches from me. THIS IS NOT FRIENDSHIP. Star doesn’t do anything for me because I didn’t expect it. I am NOT BUYING FRIENDS so I hardly have any. You can’t be in your mid-30s and call people if you don’t have any property or business. Stern is due in 3 weeks opted out of social media to relax and not talk about stress. “You were arrested on the SAME charge for which STAR went to jail and you actually pay less rent than them, which makes you superior?! … people who Looveee antagonizes, then gets called and plays innocently. This internet is ridiculous and people do the most for an answer. Tired of it. “

If you need a refresher on how this beef started, Cardi and Nicki came to mind during the New York Fashion Week in 2018 almost through the invasion of the Privacy Crafter in Minaj to throw a shoe. Ali wanted all the smoke and is said to have blessed Cardi with a huge speed knot on his head. Brim, a newly released prison, threatened to shake hands with Ali in an interview with Charlamagne Tha God in retaliation for what she had done to Cardi. She issued another threat to Ali after being asked by the reality star to leave a comment under a meme by Nicki Minaj.

Rah Ali promises to respond to the next episode of her radio show. It looks like this beef is far from over, although Nicki and Cardi are said to be crushing their problems at the Met Gala.

