Raglan sea temperature debate shows the need for better data

A debate about the water temperature in Raglan during the New Year period is seen as a reinforcement of the need for a current project to obtain much better data on the seas around New Zealand.

Drivers have talked about the fact that the water in Raglan at the beginning of December was warm enough for some of them to go into the water at the popular surf spot without wetsuits.

But around the new year the circumstances changed, due to a continuing southwest airflow across the country, and some surfers were back in their winter suits. In mid-January, the water temperature for the west coast of New Zealand was about 2 degrees Celsius cooler than average for the time of the year.

As conditions fluctuated, Raglan resident and veteran surfer Jeff Lim became concerned about differences between what the water temperature seemed to be and the temperature predicted by MetService.

DOMINICO ZAPATA / MATERIAL

The water temperatures in Raglan were unusually warm in early December and unusually cold a month later.

In an email to MetService on December 30, Lim said the company showed the water temperature in Raglan at 20 degrees Celsius, while he would estimate it at around 15 ° C.

“This is important because I saw yesterday that many people had to leave the water because of hypothermia,” he wrote.

In a response on January 6, MetService said it had verified the surface temperature of the sea against observed satellite data with its oceanographic team based in Raglan.

“They suspect that the increase in the number of people getting very cold in the water is due to the cooler winds that increase the effect of feeling temperatures,” said the MetService response.

That was not enough for Lim, around 8 a.m. around 10 p.m.

He said it measured consistently 15.6 ° C in different samples. He also thought that by that time the water temperature started to recover somewhat from the previous week.

RYAN ANDERSON & JASON DORDAY

Sea surface temperatures (SST) published by MetService are provided by the MetOcean Solutions division.

Brett Beamsley, CEO of MetOcean, said that the SST information published by MetService came from satellite data and was normally accurate, but there could be complications close to the coast.

Close to the coast, for example, water can mix through tides and waves. and depending on the direction of the wind, surface water can be pushed offshore, thus allowing an upward flow of deeper, cooler water to the surface on the coast.

Another factor in places with ports such as Raglan was that cold water that invaded the port could flow into the sea. “That won’t appear on the satellite,” Beamsley said.

The satellite data for SSTs were also based on nets with 1 km sides. So on the coast the grid for measuring the water temperature can also contain some land. If the country was warming up, the satellite could report the temperature just a little warmer.

Together with satellites, SSTs can also be measured using instruments in the water. Such a set of instruments around New Zealand was “relatively scarce,” but efforts were made to improve it, Beamsley said.

He was able to compare satellite-derived SSTs from about mid-December to mid-January with those from a wanderer off the west coast. That instrument drifted in a predominantly northeastern direction from a position off the coast from the northwest of the South Island to a position off the coast of South Waikato.

The comparison between the SSTs measured by the drifter and those measured by satellite was “pretty good,” Beamsley said.

METOCEAN SOLUTIONS

The map shows the movements of a tramp who measures sea temperatures for the west coast between mid-December and mid-January.

METOCEAN SOLUTIONS

This plot shows the temperatures recorded by the wanderer when it moved northeast from the west coast to the north.

A graph of SSTs measured by the drifter shows that the SST was around 17 ° C at the start of the period. At one point it dropped to around 16.5C, and from that point – with a few peaks – it rose to around 17.5C. Towards the end of the period it quickly peaked at 20.5C but then quickly dropped out to be back at around 17.5C at the end.

Beamsley said that the peak above 20 ° C could have happened on a particularly beautiful day as the wanderer went through a whirlwind.

Although satellite-derived SSTs were “normally pretty accurate”, more instrumentation in the seas across the country would increase confidence in information.

An increase in instrumentation is one of the objectives of the Moana project, which is currently underway. The project’s website said it “is intended to dramatically improve the understanding of coastal ocean circulation, connectivity, and marine heat waves.”

“Although the large-scale circulation around New Zealand has been mapped, our knowledge of local ocean dynamics is extremely coarse, scarce and fragmentary,” the website said.

Part of the project involved the development – in collaboration with the company Zebra-Tech – of a temperature sensor that would be used by the fishing industry in the exclusive economic zone of New Zealand. Sensors return temperature profile data almost real-time via the mobile network or satellite.

