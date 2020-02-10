It turns out that the reunion at Coachella isn’t an isolated case – Rage Against The Machine have announced a world tour, and they’re coming to Toronto to play at the Scotiabank Arena on July 23.

The 90s fuck-you-core band has not been on tour together since their last reunion in 2011. And that reunion, which lasted three years, never came to Toronto. In fact, Rage has not played here since 1999 – Maple Leaf Gardens was the venue so long ago.

They were supposed to play Molson Park in Barrie with the Beastie Boys (plus Jurassic 5 and Queens of the Stone Age – a serious calculation) in 2000, and even appeared on the cover of NOW Magazine to promote them. But injuries from Adam Horovitz and Mike D of the Beasties delayed the tour and when they were ready to announce a makeup date, Rage Against The Machine had dissolved.

Toronto received a show in 2016 from Prophets of Rage – the RATM super group, in which Chuck D from Public Enemy and B-Real from Cypress Hill took the place of the main caller Zack de la Rocha.

But this July concert at the Scotiabank Arena is the first real local RATM concert in over two decades. This is a lot of pent-up anger. And with Trump in the White House now, they have a lot to shout about. Open Run The Jewels and you couldn’t ask for a more perfect tour partner than the adrenaline-kicking hip hop duo of Killer Mike and El-P (it doesn’t hurt that they have a song with de la Rocha, either).

You could argue that an arena concert – or Ticketmaster’s pseudo monopoly on such shows – is machines you could rebel against, but if you’re a super fan, you’ll want tickets anyway. We know, we know you won’t do what we tell you, but tickets – starting at $ 125 (!) – will be available for sale this Thursday, February 13th, at 11 a.m. at this link ,

