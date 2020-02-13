After announcing their big North American and European reunion tour this year, Rage Against The Machine has outlined how they want to fight scalpers before the tickets go on sale tomorrow.

What’s most notable is that, apart from various festivals that have different sales dates, overpriced rage tickets have already appeared on secondary ticketing websites – despite the fact that tickets for the band’s headline data are not yet available. However, Rage has emphasized that they do everything possible to “protect 90 percent of RATM tickets from scalpers”. The remaining 10 percent are sold at a higher price – “but low enough to undercut the scalpers”. In particular, the additional money from these tickets will be donated to charities and activist organizations in every city.

Check out the full explanation below:

“Since the announcement of our tour, scalpers and broker websites have listed fake tickets for RATM. We want to do everything we can to protect our fans from predatory scalping and at the same time raise a substantial amount of money for charities and activist organizations that we support in every city. Many concerts use up to 50% of Scalper’s seats and then resell them to fans at much higher fees.

“We do everything we can to protect 90% of RATM tickets from scalpers, and then reserve 10% of the seats (random seats in each venue) to sell at a higher ticket price (but low enough to keep the prices low) to undercut) scalper) We donate 100% of the money above the basic price to charities and activist organizations IN EVERY CITY.

“We are confident that this will help many more fans to get tickets at face value and to improve the stand-out in the aftermarket. We hate scalping as much as you do and will continue to try to find ways to combat it. In addition, we will donate all of the profits from our first three shows to immigrant rights organizations and will support multiple charities and activist organizations throughout the tour. “

Catch anger against the machine on the following dates this year:

March

26 El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center

28 Las Cruces, NM @ Pan American Center

30 Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

April

10 Indio, CA @ Coachella

17 Indio, CA @ Coachella

21 Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

25 Portland, OR @ Moda Center

28 Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

can

1 Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum at PNE

3 Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

5 Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank saddle

7 Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place

9 Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center

11 Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

14 Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

16 St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

19 Chicago, IL @ United Center

23 Call Boston, MA @ Boston

June

19 Dover, DE @ Firefly

July

10 East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theater

13 Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

17 Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest

18 Festival d’Eté de Québec @ Festival d’Été de Québec

21 Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Center

23 Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

27 Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

29 Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

31 Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

August

2 Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

4 Washington DC @ Capital One Arena

7 Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

10 New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

11 New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

28 Leeds, United Kingdom @ Leeds Festival

30 Reading, UK @ Reading Festival

September

1 Paris, France @ Rock En Seine Festival

4 Stradbally Laois, Ireland @ Electric Picnic Festival

6 Berlin, Germany @ Lollapalooza Berlin Festival

8 Prague, Czech Republic @ O2 Arena

10 Krakow, Poland @ Tauron Arena

Ticket sales begin on Thursday, February 13th, at 11 a.m. local time at RATM.com.