Get ready, world: Rage Against The Machine are on the road in North America and Europe this year!

The tour shows the first confirmed European appearances of the legendary rap metallers, who have previously only announced shows in the USA. Run The Jewels are currently slated to open.

Not only that, but all proceeds from the first three shows go to organizations that campaign for immigrant rights. Don’t let anyone say that anger has lost touch.

Catch the band on one of the following dates:

March

26 – El Paso, TX, Don Haskins Center

28 – Las Cruces, NM in the Pan American Center

30 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

April

10 – Indio, CA @ Coachella

17 – Indio, CA @ Coachella

21 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

25 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

28 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

can

01 – Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum at PNE

03 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

05 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

07 – Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place

09 – Sioux Falls, SD at the Denny Sanford Premier Center

11 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

14 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

16 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

19 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

23 – Call Boston, MA @ Boston

June

19 – Dover, DE @ Firefly

July

10 – East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theater

13 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

17 – Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest

18 – Festival d’Été de Québec @ Festival d’Été de Québec

21 – Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Center

23 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

27 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

29 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

31 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Colors Arena

Read this next: 13 albums to get the revolution going

August

02 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

04 – Washington DC @ Capital One Arena

07 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

10 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

11 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

28 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival

30 – Reading, UK @ Reading Festival

September

01 – Paris, France @ Rock En Seine Festival

04 – Stradbally Laois, Ireland @ Electric Picnic Festival

06 – Berlin, Germany @ Lollapalooza Berlin Festival

08 – Prague, Czech Republic @ O2 Arena

10 – Kraków, Poland @ Tauron Arena

Ticket sales begin on Thursday, February 13, at 11 a.m. local time on RATM.com.