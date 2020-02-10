Get ready, world: Rage Against The Machine are on the road in North America and Europe this year!
The tour shows the first confirmed European appearances of the legendary rap metallers, who have previously only announced shows in the USA. Run The Jewels are currently slated to open.
Not only that, but all proceeds from the first three shows go to organizations that campaign for immigrant rights. Don’t let anyone say that anger has lost touch.
Catch the band on one of the following dates:
March
26 – El Paso, TX, Don Haskins Center
28 – Las Cruces, NM in the Pan American Center
30 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
April
10 – Indio, CA @ Coachella
17 – Indio, CA @ Coachella
21 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
25 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
28 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
can
01 – Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum at PNE
03 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
05 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
07 – Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place
09 – Sioux Falls, SD at the Denny Sanford Premier Center
11 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
14 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
16 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
19 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
23 – Call Boston, MA @ Boston
June
19 – Dover, DE @ Firefly
July
10 – East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theater
13 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
17 – Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest
18 – Festival d’Été de Québec @ Festival d’Été de Québec
21 – Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Center
23 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
27 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
29 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
31 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Colors Arena
Read this next: 13 albums to get the revolution going
August
02 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
04 – Washington DC @ Capital One Arena
07 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
10 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
11 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
28 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival
30 – Reading, UK @ Reading Festival
September
01 – Paris, France @ Rock En Seine Festival
04 – Stradbally Laois, Ireland @ Electric Picnic Festival
06 – Berlin, Germany @ Lollapalooza Berlin Festival
08 – Prague, Czech Republic @ O2 Arena
10 – Kraków, Poland @ Tauron Arena
Ticket sales begin on Thursday, February 13, at 11 a.m. local time on RATM.com.