After announcing a series of reunion shows, Rage Against the Machine unveiled a full tour, Rolling Stone notes. With the support of Run the Jewels, they will start in El Paso, Texas next month and finish in Krakow, Poland in September. Your “Public Serve Announcement Tour” route also includes a headliner slot at Coachella. The proceeds from the band’s shows in El Paso, Phoenix and La Cruses flow into immigration rights, according to the Detroit Free Press. The proceeds will go to various activist groups in other cities.
Anger against the machine:
03-26 El Paso, TX – Don Haskins Center
03-28 Las Cruces, NM – Pan-American Center
03-30 Glendale, AZ – Gila River Arena
04-10 Indio, CA – Coachella Valley Music and Art Festival
04-17 Indio, CA – Coachella Valley Music and Art Festival
04-21 Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
04-25 Portland, OR – Moda Center
04-28 Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome
05-01 Vancouver, BC – Pacific Coliseum on the PNE
05-03 Edmonton, Alberta – Rogers Place
05-05 Calgary, Alberta – Scotiabank Saddledome
05-07 Winnipeg, Manitoba – Bell MTS Place
05-09 Sioux Falls, SD – Premier Center by Denny Sanford
05-11 Minneapolis, MN – finish center
05-14 Kansas City, MO – Sprint Center
05-16 St. Louis, MO – business center
05-19 Chicago, IL – United Center
05-23 Boston, MA – Call Boston
06-19 Dover, DE – Firefly
07-10 East Troy, WI – Music Theater of the Alpine Valley
07-13 Detroit, MI – Small Caesars Arena
07-17 Ottawa, ON – Ottawa Blues Festival
07-18 Québec City, Québec – Festival d’Été de Québec
07-21 Hamilton, Ontario – FirstOntario Center
07-23 Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena
07-27 Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center
07-29 Cleveland, OH – FieldHouse rocket mortgage
07-31 Pittsburgh, PA-PPG Paints Arena
08-02 Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
08-04 Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
08-07 Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion
08-10 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
08-11 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
08-28 Leeds, England – Leeds Festival
08-30 Reading, England – Reading Festival
09-01 Paris, France – Rock En Seine Festival
09-04 Stradbally Laois, Ireland – Electric Picnic Festival
09-06 Berlin, Germany – Lollapalooza Berlin Festival
09-08 Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena
09-10 Krakow, Poland – Tauron Arena