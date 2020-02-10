After announcing a series of reunion shows, Rage Against the Machine unveiled a full tour, Rolling Stone notes. With the support of Run the Jewels, they will start in El Paso, Texas next month and finish in Krakow, Poland in September. Your “Public Serve Announcement Tour” route also includes a headliner slot at Coachella. The proceeds from the band’s shows in El Paso, Phoenix and La Cruses flow into immigration rights, according to the Detroit Free Press. The proceeds will go to various activist groups in other cities.

Check out the RATM timetable below and find tickets here. (Pitchfork may earn a commission on purchases made through partner links on our website.)

Anger against the machine:

03-26 El Paso, TX – Don Haskins Center

03-28 Las Cruces, NM – Pan-American Center

03-30 Glendale, AZ – Gila River Arena

04-10 Indio, CA – Coachella Valley Music and Art Festival

04-17 Indio, CA – Coachella Valley Music and Art Festival

04-21 Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

04-25 Portland, OR – Moda Center

04-28 Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome

05-01 Vancouver, BC – Pacific Coliseum on the PNE

05-03 Edmonton, Alberta – Rogers Place

05-05 Calgary, Alberta – Scotiabank Saddledome

05-07 Winnipeg, Manitoba – Bell MTS Place

05-09 Sioux Falls, SD – Premier Center by Denny Sanford

05-11 Minneapolis, MN – finish center

05-14 Kansas City, MO – Sprint Center

05-16 St. Louis, MO – business center

05-19 Chicago, IL – United Center

05-23 Boston, MA – Call Boston

06-19 Dover, DE – Firefly

07-10 East Troy, WI – Music Theater of the Alpine Valley

07-13 Detroit, MI – Small Caesars Arena

07-17 Ottawa, ON – Ottawa Blues Festival

07-18 Québec City, Québec – Festival d’Été de Québec

07-21 Hamilton, Ontario – FirstOntario Center

07-23 Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena

07-27 Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

07-29 Cleveland, OH – FieldHouse rocket mortgage

07-31 Pittsburgh, PA-PPG Paints Arena

08-02 Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

08-04 Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

08-07 Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion

08-10 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

08-11 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

08-28 Leeds, England – Leeds Festival

08-30 Reading, England – Reading Festival

09-01 Paris, France – Rock En Seine Festival

09-04 Stradbally Laois, Ireland – Electric Picnic Festival

09-06 Berlin, Germany – Lollapalooza Berlin Festival

09-08 Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena

09-10 Krakow, Poland – Tauron Arena