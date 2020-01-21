Rafael Nadal starts bidding for 20th grand slam title with opening win in Melbourne

advertisement

Rafael Nadal beat himself to the Australian Open second round to start his bid for a record title of the 20th grand slam.

Nadal’s victory over the US Open last summer brought him into one of Roger Federer’s goal.

Melbourne is home to Nadal’s least successful slam, with his only title here 11 years ago, although he has since reached four finals, including last year’s defeat by Novak Djokovic.

Nadal made a convincing start with a 6-2 6-3 6-0 win over Hugo Dellien, the first Bolivian ever to play in the Australian Open.

However, Nadal was kept out of court for more than two hours and he admitted that he played it safe in the first two sets.

“It has been a solid start,” said world number one, who is then confronted by Federico Delbonis or Joao Sousa.

“I think the third set was a great set. I think I played tennis very well. I played the first two with a little more caution.

“I think I just didn’t try to do something very good, but didn’t do something very bad. I’m just trying to play a solid game with not a lot of mistakes.

“Just try to do the things that I know I can do. Just try to beat myself to the rhythm. That was my goal at the start of the competition.

“Then, with an advantage on the score, I just tried to play in the way that I really believe I should play if I want a positive result here.”

Asked if he was thinking of number 20, Nadal said: 'I am thinking of Sousa or Delbonis. That's all. I think about my practice tomorrow, try to follow the tennis level that I played in the third set.

“If I am able to reach my highest level, I have to worry about that. If I can play at my highest level, I can normally produce some good chances. If not, impossible.

“So I don’t care about 20, 15 or 16. I only care about trying to keep going, enjoying my tennis career.

“If I reach 20, fantastic. If I reach 21, better. When I reach 19, super happy with all the things I have done in my tennis career. “

The fifth seed Dominic Thiem was also a straight-sets winner, beating Adrian Mannarino 6-3 7-5 6-2, while the ninth seed Roberto Bautista Agut and former champion Stan Wawrinka successfully reached the second round.

There were two comebacks of two sets to love, the 12th seed Fabio Fognini exuberantly defeated the giant American Reilly Opelka and the 31st seed Hubert Hurkacz defeated Dennis Novak.

Twentieth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime followed his fellow Canadian miracle Denis Shapovalov in the first round and lost in four sets to Ernests Gulbis, who booked his first main table win in Melbourne for six years.

Andrey Rublev won 13 consecutive victories after titles in Doha and Adelaide, despite losing the second set 6-0 to Australian wildcard Chris O’Connell, and fellow Russian Karen Khachanov also won in four sets.

Meanwhile, there was a remarkable first grand slam victory for 18-year-old Italian Jannik Sinner, who won the Next Gen ATP final in November and is the best teenage talent in the men’s game.

Maria Sharapova has shared coach Riccardo Piatti with Sinner and said, “He is improving a little, in front of everyone, every week.

“It’s really nice to see. He has a very good, modest personality, which – I think – is even better to see.”

