Radney Foster needs the fans’ good wishes and “healing thoughts” after suffering a fall that resulted in trauma to his vocal cords.

A post on Foster’s Facebook page on Friday (February 14th) informed fans of his fall and asked for assistance in speeding up his recovery.

“Please send healing thoughts,” says the article. “Radney fell fly-fishing and slapped his head and shoulders. He’ll be fine, but the fall caused vocal cord injuries.”

“He’s been quiet for 10 days, but is expected to recover completely and should be good for the shows in March,” added the article, concluding: “Thanks for all the good wishes.”

Foster started as a member of Foster & Lloyd, which placed nine singles in the country charts between 1986 and 1990, including “Crazy Over You”, “Sure Thing”, “What Do You Want From Me This Time” and more. Foster has had a distinguished solo career and has written a long line of songs for other artists, including Keith Urban, Sara Evans, Hootie & the Blowfish, Gary Allan and others.

Foster released his latest album For You to See the Stars in 2017 through his own and operated record label Devil’s River. The concert schedule on its official website contains a number of dates in March, May, June and September.

