DAMMAM: In sharp contrast to the other Radisson Group hotels in Riyadh, the Radisson Blu Hotel on King Abdulaziz Street in the heart of the city is one of the oldest hotels in Saudi Arabia’s capital. The 40-year-old building in Al-Mubarakiah Plaza was taken over by Radisson in 2002 and is a colossal property with 314 rooms and suites.

With its arabesque-style arches and bulky architecture, the hotel could easily be mistaken for one of the many ministries in the area – a possibility that is compounded by the unfortunate fine-meshed grill that runs across the facade, including the windows of the rooms I don’t leave much out of sight. (There are some rooms that have the luxury of a clear view, albeit one of the government buildings.)

The Andalusian-style junior suite has arches and wooden frames in the Andalusian style, which serve as a partition between the hallway and bedroom suit. (Supplied)

When entering the lobby, the hotel seems to be leaping in time. An artificial flower arrangement dusted in the middle and the furniture looks dated. But what the hotel lacks in aesthetics and furnishings, makes up for it with its employees – from reception to room cleaning, they are courteous, quick to help and hospitable.

We are warmly welcomed and check in to the junior suite in the Andalusian style on the top floor. As the name suggests, the room has Andalusian-style arches and wooden frames that serve as a partition between the hallway and bedroom suite. Africa; complicated headboards; and a sofa. Here, too, the furniture is bulky and archaic, but in combination with the above-mentioned details, it has a certain old-world charm that is reminiscent of Andalusia or Casablanca.

Some areas of the hotel have been renovated and the most notable renovation is on the seventh floor. (Supplied)

The bathroom is at least large and has a bathtub and a vanity and a separate shower. But the “basic” amenities and old furnishings aren’t particularly appealing. If you have the option of staying in some of the hotel’s newer rooms and suites – Scandinavian or Italian-style rooms – we recommend them.

Some areas of the hotel have been renovated and the most notable renovation is on the seventh floor. It has spacious rooms and suites that let in more sunlight and are more contemporary in style and decor.

Due to its location, the hotel is preferred by business travelers and government officials. As a bonus, guests on the seventh floor have access to an executive lounge and business center all day. The hotel is also a favorite for corporate events and banquets (it has 13 conference rooms and an extravagant ballroom).

The Shogun is an in-house Japanese restaurant. (Supplied)

Breakfast at a Radisson Blu hotel has always been a pleasant experience – it’s refreshing to see options like gluten-free milk alternatives and a wide range of healthy foods alongside the standard Arabic and English breakfasts and a bespoke range. Order breakfast station. Breakfast is served in the Olivio restaurant, which has charming Italian windows and cozy dining areas. It is a good start to the day.

There is also a small roof terrace where guests can have breakfast – ideal on a winter morning.

For lunch we visited the in-house Japanese restaurant Shogun with a small fish pond, a sushi bar and teppanyaki seating (around a table with a long metal grill). The restaurant is one of the most popular restaurants in Riyadh for Asian cuisine for a reason.

Shogun is one of the most popular dishes in Riyadh for Asian cuisine. (Supplied)

We started with a miso soup and went on to a selection of meats – salmon, shrimp, chicken and beef – all freshly prepared at the table and cooked to our individual preferences. Shogun is worth a visit – and we haven’t even tried the popular sushi bar.

The hotel’s other on-site restaurant is the Brasserie on Four, which serves pan-Arabic and global fusion.

If you are looking for a hotel that is accessible, affordable, and furnished with historical charm – however you define it – then the Radisson Blu in Al Mubarakiah Plaza is certainly worth considering.

