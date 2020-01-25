advertisement

Radiohead’s Thom Yorke has spent much of his early career asking questions about his resemblance to a particular legendary singer / songwriter, Neil Young. It was a compliment that Yorke would investigate the singer a little further.

He found an artist like no other, a man with a golden voice and a pen set with diamonds. Perhaps one of the best examples of singer / songwriters you are likely to find. Here Yorke pays homage to one of his heroes as Radiohead cover Neil Young’s “On The Beach”.

The comparison between Yorke and Young goes back to one of the earliest demos by the Radiohead frontman. As a 16-year-old, he sent some home admissions to the BBC. “They said,” This guy sounds like Neil Young, “Yorke told the BBC in 2008.” I said, “Who is Neil Young?”

The singer soon found himself in a nearby record store to write his injustice and got Young 1970’s LP After The Gold Rush. “I immediately fell in love with his music,” said Yorke. “He has the soft vibrato that no one else has. In addition, it was his attitude to the way he laid down songs. It’s always about putting what’s in your head right now and staying true to it no matter what it is. “

It was a course of dedication that Yorke pursued throughout his career as Radiohead recorded “Tell Me Why”, “Cinnamon Girl” and “After The Gold Rush” over the years over a variety of her live sets. Yorkes and Radioheads guitarist Johnny Greenwood played a special cover “On the Beach” for the BBC in 2003 as part of the Gideon Coe show.

Knowing the thoughts Yorke and Greenwood put in all of their work, we can imagine that it’s no coincidence that the couple chose the song for the radio performance.

The song ‘On the Beach’ was indeed written over a radio interview: “I went to the radio interview,” wrote Young, “but I ended up alone on the microphone. Now I live here on the beach / but these seagulls are still there out of reach. ”

The title remains a favorite among Neil Young fans, including Thom Yorke and Johnny Greenwood.

