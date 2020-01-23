Radiohead Rescue Glastonbury set with 1997 headline

advertisement

Radiohead announced its public Radiohead library earlier this week. We thought we’d take a look back at our all-time favorite Radiohead performance.

In the late 1990s, Glastonbury was not as refurbished, commercialized, and Instagram filterable as it is today. In fact, the 1997 festival looked like it was going to end soon, and an overall crappy Glastonbury was saved from just one performance: Radiohead on the Pyramid Stage.

There is a lot to say about festival headliners. On the one hand, they always meet another equally great artist, the amount is gigantic, which creates shady sound and the strange sight of a spot that may or may not be Liam Gallagher, and usually the hype is not all it blows up his. The same is not true for Radiohead when they arrived on Saturday night to save Glastonbury.

During this time, while Oasis and Blur were destined to have a bitter feud over mountains of cocaine, Radiohead quietly went about their business and cracked their critically acclaimed earlier record The Bends with another blow. Radiohead released their groundbreaking album OK, Computer and pretended to be old rock champions of the thinking man.

The difference between the two albums was that while The Bends had opened the eyes and ears of the music world to one of the great names in British rock and roll, Computers managed to pull the rope between credibility and commerce. It would drive them to the top of the bill for Glastonbury in 1997, and see Thom Yorke and Co. arrive on the pyramid stage on Saturday with a belly full of fire and a catalog of melodies, and one of the festival’s outstanding performances delivers a glittering 50-year stay.

In 1997 the Glastonbury Festival needed it openly. In the weeks leading up to the event, record rainfall fell (even in England) in Somerset, making the festival site look like a flowing mud bath. We’re not talking about getting a bit mushy, we’re talking about 6-foot deep mud baths. The kind of mud you could lose an 80s action movie hero to. The festival, still known as one of the muddiest years ever, also suffered on stage.

Neil Young, who was supposed to be playing, stopped the festival and let the forgotten Britpop poser Kula Shaker take his place. And when Steve Winwood also got out (we don’t assume it was muddy), British rock act Ash stepped in to take his place on the main stage.

Meanwhile, on the other stage, the stage structure began to sink into the mud. This meant that the music started late Friday and on Sunday the structure was in a more than precarious position. Mansun canceled his set and the Bluteones had to end one of the wettest festivals ever.

Before that moment came, Glasto 97 received a radiant moment of glory. A moment to remember why we’re going to festivals, a moment to remember why it is worth wading through a muddy field to see something, and a moment to unite with the unifying force to remember a good headliner.

Radiohead came on stage with a certain sense on Saturday. They wanted to give fans what they wanted and above all what they needed. What followed was a set full of classics from one of the most exciting bands in the world. While technical errors threatened to end the set during the show, the band prevailed and kept their promise.

Forget about Oasis, Blur, or any other Britpop act you want to use for your pub nights. Radiohead were not only the intelligent saviors of the rock we were looking for, but were also able to inspire a crowd of 100,000. Radiohead was the real McCoy.

See below how Radiohead saved Glastonbury in 1997.

