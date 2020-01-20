Radiohead launches the 'Radiohead Public Library' & rarities

advertisement

Radiohead has officially launched its Radiohead Public Library, a comprehensive archive of everything that defines Radiohead. To commemorate the start, the band has released a selection of rarities.

The archive is supposed to bring a little order to the wide range of Radiohead trivia, rare songs, videos and performances that are played all over the online world. The full Radiohead Public Library can be found here.

To celebrate the start, the band also put some rarities online for the first time. Among them are the band’s debut album EP Drill and some loose numbers – everyone will have Radiohead fans looking for their next Spotify account.

The Radiohead Public Library summarizes the videos, photos and rarities in a library format and even offers customers the opportunity to create their own library cards. Once that is complete, you can discover some of Radiohead’s best images, artifacts, and best parts in a “highly curated and organized archive”.

The archive contains everything from artworks to music videos, from live HD and TV appearances to the band’s favorite playlists.

During this week, every Radiohead member will spend a day librarianing the site, curating material, and using the band’s social media to share their personal favorites.

First, listen to the previously unpublished tracks:

