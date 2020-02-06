RADICAL VITALITY: SOLOS AND DUETE Choreography by Marie Chouinard (Compagnie Marie Chouinard). At Bluma Appel (27 Front East). Runs until February 8th. $ 49- $ 111.416-368-3110, canadianstage.com. See listing. Evaluation: NNNN

“Radical” is a word that appears everywhere these days, and in her latest show, Montreal choreographer Marie Chouinard uses it with a piece of her typical play on words. For Radical Vitality she searches for the origins of the word: “Radix” is Latin for “root”. The 90-minute show is a series of excerpts – roots – from the context of 30 years of repertoire and presented as an anthology of independent conceptual pieces.

In some of the program’s solos and duets, Chouinard gently mocks her own mythology. For delicate dances without a name, the performer Sayer Mansfield with a bucket and a glass of water takes center stage. Long-time fans – and there seemed to be many at the opening night – already know that the dancer, as soon as she lowers the water, squats over the bucket and apparently urinates – an allusion to a notorious excursion at AGO at the beginning of Chouinard’s career.

Some pieces seem to comment on the performance dance itself: The 2005 Ouch! Duet from BODY REMIX / GOLDBERG VARIATIONS, or the Wild Goose Duet from Les Trous Du Ciel, 1991, in which Scott McCabe and Motrya Kozbur imitate birds who are excited about the opportunity to show themselves in a light pond.

It is no coincidence that we see a lot of bird pictures during the evening. The company dancers clean, strut and pose like peacocks. Many of them are newcomers to the company and therefore new to work, but they are supple and brave – no one is afraid of the nudity or sportiness that Chouinard’s sensual explorations require.

The experienced company member Carol Prieur anchors the plot with a charisma that goes hand in hand with the creation of many roles. She goes from an early royal and comic turn in Royal Bell (from Orpheus and Eurydike 2008) to impressive solos in Last Part (from Étude No. 1 from 2001) and solo and 4 heads from The Golden Mean (Live) from 2010 continue to dance gorgeous.

There’s also a small amount of brand new work in this parade of greatest hits – especially the great, excruciating duet Laschia ch’io Pianga by Adrian W. S. Batt and Valeria Galluccio. Two video segments represent Chouinard’s continued interest in the media. In one case, Kozbur grotesquely manipulates the skin of her face in close-up; The other is a surprisingly romantic duet for hands and fingers.

Radical Vitality is a fleeting foundation for all things Chouinard is aiming for. Interestingly, she puts her choreography in the spotlight to examine it more closely from the imperatives and trajectories of a longer work. The distorted limbs, the airy, screeching voice, the playful, slightly dark colored sexuality – everything is there, an appeal to madness and beauty from a choreographer who has proven her creative talent many times.