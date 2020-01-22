Radford shot Hokie's men's basketball in 2nd OT, 79-77, above UNC

advertisement

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) – Tyrece Radford made a short jumper with another 0.4 seconds in the second extension and Virginia Tech sent to North Carolina on Wednesday-evening for the fifth consecutive loss, 79-77.

Radford grabbed the ball down with the clock down after the Tar Heels left him with 9.7 seconds, entered the court, and made his only field goal of the game for the basket for the Hokies (14-5, 5-3 Atlantic Coastal Conference) .

Landers Nolley scored 22 points and Jalen Cone 18 for the Hokies.

Garrison Brooks scored 28 points and Justin Pierce had 15 for the Tar Heels (8-10, 1-6), who lost their sixth consecutive conference game for the first time in program history. They also held coach Roy Williams tied with former UNC coach Dean Smith at 879 wins, fourth for fourth under Division 1 head coaches.

The Tar Heels, without top scorer Cole Anthony (19.1 ppg) since early December, also played without no. 3 scorer Brandon Robinson (12.1), who according to the school is still suffering from persistent neck pain after a car accident on 11 January.

North Carolina had the chance to win it in regulation, but Brooks’ turn-round jumper from just inside the free-throw line hit the trailing edge and missed. They also came empty at the end of the first extension with the score at 67-all.

GREAT PHOTO

North Carolina: It was a particularly difficult night for guard Andrew Platek, who was hunted when he touched the ball with songs from “Airball.” Airball ‘asked after a bad shot and seemed somewhat hit. The junior had at least two more air balls to the delight of the crowd and then had a hasty attempt to defeat the shot clock that was rejected by the 6-foot-1 Radford in the second half. Platek finished 2 for 11 from the field.

Virginia Tech: The Hokies didn’t have a particularly good night of 3-point range, one of their bread and butter is playing this year, except freshman cone. He broke two 30 seconds apart in the last minutes to pull Tech within 59-58 and was 6 to 11 in the night. The rest of the Hokies were 8 for 26. The 5-10 guard is now 40 for 72 (55.5%) for the season.

NEXT ONE

The Tar Heels return home on Saturday to face Miami.

Virginia Tech is heading to Boston College on Saturday.

More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

.

