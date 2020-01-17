Racing driver who has invested in the DSK schedule ends life

advertisement

A 60-year-old autorickshaw driver, who had invested in developer D.S. Kulkarni’s fixed deposit scheme, is said to have committed suicide early on Friday at his residence in Mundhwa in Pune.

Police said that in his suicide letter, Tanaji Ganpat Korake considered Mr. Kulkarni, or “DSK” as he is known, to be fully responsible for his death.

“In the note, the deceased said that he had invested £ 4.5 lakh in the 2014 fixed deposit, which is expected to mature in 2017. He needed the money for his fourth daughter’s wedding. He once hoped to receive his money because DSK is now behind bars, “said a police officer in Mundhwa. A case of accidental death was registered in this regard, he said.

According to Right to Information activist Vijay Kumbhar, since the first FIR against DSK and his family members in 2017, at least 18 investors, all senior citizens, have been brought to an early grave due to financial stress or tension in their families.

“A number of investors have fallen into depression because the hope of getting their money back has steadily decreased. State governments, helped by any party or coalition, have usually shown apathy when it comes to taking action against dark developers such as DS Kulkarni … it is doubtful how much money will be passed on to investors after the sale and valuation of DSK’s assets, as banks will do have the first claim on the amount being collected, “said Mr. Kumbhar.

Mr Kulkarni and his wife, Hemanti, have been detained in Yerwada Central Prison since March 2018 and are accused of cheating thousands of investors in Pune, Mumbai and Kolhapur. Since October 2017, at least five FIRs have been filed in three cities against the developer and his family, with over 3,000 investors filing cheating complaints.

Since then, officials of the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) have examined two schemes that were managed by the developer and his group. These are DSK’s fixed deposit system, which promised lucrative profits, and Aadhi Ghar, Nantar Paise (first buy the house, then pay the money) where initial deposits were taken from customers, and the group then secured the payment of the EMIs on the bank hold the loans as granted.

More than 8,000 people, a majority of whom are senior citizens, are said to have invested in the system of fixed deposits.

After local courts and the Bombay High Court had repeatedly rejected their bail, Mr. and Mrs. Kulkarni were arrested in February 2018 by the EOW of the Pune Police from a hotel in New Delhi.

Shortly thereafter, the EOW arrested the builder’s sister-in-law Anuradha Purandare; his son, Shirish Kulkarni; the son-in-law of his brother Kedar Vanjape; Mr. Vanjape’s wife, Sai; and corporate officers Dhananjay Pachpor and Vinaykumar Badgandi. All are in custody in the prison of Yerawada.

