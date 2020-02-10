SAN DIEGO – A 26-year-old ex-fraudster was arrested early Monday on suspicion of driving away after bumping into several parked vehicles in the Logan Heights area and firing a gun while trying to escape, the police said.

Around midnight, San Diego police officers received reports of several traffic accidents on the 2300 block on Irving Avenue. Officers arrived and found that several parked cars had been hit and the driver had fled, said officer Tony Martinez. Officers and witnesses reported hearing gunshots in the area a short time later.

No one was hit by the shots, and the police quickly located the alleged driver, who was later identified as Jonathan Sandoval, in a house a few blocks away, the policeman said.

He was detained without incident at the residence at 500 Sicard Avenue, Martinez said, adding that the officers had recovered a firearm.

Sandoval was sent to San Diego Central Prison on suspicion of a firearm criminal. He was arrested on bail of $ 50,000.

