Racial inequality in health care remains, but this insurance plan narrows the gap

On Martin Luther King Jr.’s day, Americans will pause to consider the civil rights movement – the progress made and the ongoing challenges.

Almost 42 years after Dr. King’s early death made progress in the United States in realizing his vision, but discrimination still persists, both in a clear and subtle way. It festers in institutions and systems that have changed only slowly. It manifests itself quietly in unconscious prejudices and anchored perceptions. The damage it does to the communities of color and to US society as a whole remains.

Black Americans today have a lower life expectancy than their white counterparts and are at higher risk, including stroke, heart disease, HIV, cancer, mental illness, and diabetes, to name a few. Even worse, when racial minorities seek medical care for these concerns, survey data show that they do not always receive the same quality of care as their white counterparts. A government report from 2018 found that Americans of black, Hispanic, Asian, and Pacific islanders had worse health care experiences than white Americans in several ways.

Last year, we gathered key health equality officers – including the National Minority Quality Forum, members of the Congressional Black Caucus, the NAACP, and the National Black Nurses Association – to meet under the leadership of the Better Medicare Alliance to address these systemic challenges discuss and discuss find a way forward.

Throughout the gathering, we heard common rejections: Colored people often feel separate from their primary white health care providers, and there is a sad underrepresentation of minority health care providers. This information is described in detail in a current report.

Convention participants also noted that government data are insufficient to fully address the challenges of racist and ethnic health differences. Every year, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Health Office publishes a study of the differences within Medicare Advantage – the public-private partnership that covers nearly 40% of Medicare beneficiaries – but there is no comparable, comprehensive report for traditional Medicare. This means that the majority of colored seniors have not captured their experience of the US healthcare system in a way that can be used to drive significant change.

Still, there is some good news. Medicare is undergoing changes that can address some of the shortcomings in traditional Medicare through Medicare Advantage (MA) ‘s managed care option. There is an important opportunity to address the challenges of health inequalities using the information available and the service delivery model available in Medicare Advantage. We believe that Medicare Advantage is uniquely able to play a leading role in the fight for racial justice in healthcare.

Medicare Advantage is based on a primary care focus and consists of care teams, which often include not only a general practitioner, but also care managers who help patients navigate a frequently complex and not so user-friendly system. This provides support for patients, especially patients with chronic illnesses, whose care teams manage their well-being over time and offer more personalized care – which creates the necessary trust between the service recipient and the service provider.

Unlike traditional Medicare, MA plans can take into account social determinants of health such as food insecurity, lack of transportation and social support. They offer additional benefits, including vision, dental, hearing, and other services that are not covered by traditional Medicare, such as: B. Food delivery, transportation to clinical appointments and support for caregivers.

This could be a reason that more and more ethnic minorities are actively opting for Medicare Advantage to meet their health needs. For example, 57% of Hispanic Medicare beneficiaries who enroll in a master’s degree and a higher proportion of African American seniors choose Medicare Advantage over traditional Medicare.

Health plans and providers are increasing, but to achieve a balanced level of health, the status quo in health care needs to change. Our report includes meaningful recommendations – from incentives to attract minority healthcare providers to required unconscious bias and awareness of cultural issues, to more accurate and actionable data to determine exactly where and how differences occur – that should be implemented across the spectrum.

The legacy of Dr. King calls for an America in which no American skin color predetermines their future in healthcare. We hope that realizing these realities will make further progress along the long road to balanced health care.

Allyson Y. Schwartz is President and CEO of the Better Medicare Alliance. From 2005 to 2015, she represented Pennsylvania in the US House of Representatives as a democrat.

Daniel Dawes is a lawyer, scientist, and educator who serves as director of the Satcher Health Leadership Institute’s Morehouse School of Medicine. Dawes is the author of the upcoming book “The Political Determinants of Health”.

