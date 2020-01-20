advertisement

Popular Nollywood actress, model and philanthropist, Rachael Okonkwo, which is popularly known as “Nkoli Nwa NsukkaHas just extended her contract with Dano Milk as his brand ambassador.

The event took place on January 17, 2020, at the office of the company to mark the continuation of the strategic collaboration between Dano Milk and the Nollywood star.

The Dano brand is pleased to renew its contract with the actress; since the relationship so far has influenced a large number of Nigerians to choose and embrace the healthy and natural quality of its products.

Dano milk is owned by Arla Foods, a farmer-owned company dedicated to supplying natural dairy products to its customers to promote healthy living and a stronger society in Nigeria.

