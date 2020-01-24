Rabid raccoon found in Chesapeake neighborhood

advertisement

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – The Chesapeake Health Department recently confirmed that a raccoon in the Upton Farms / Coventry district of Great Bridge East Chesapeake tested positive for rabies.

The raccoon was found on January 22 by a dog in the back yard of a homeowner, the health department said.

People are exposed to rabies when the saliva of an infected animal enters the body through an open wound or mucosa, such as an animal bite.

advertisement

“Exposure to animals is a serious medical event, for which rapid evaluation and full treatment is crucial. Rabies is highly preventable if the vaccine is administered early and as recommended. Unfortunately, without preventive treatment, by the time someone develops rabies symptoms, there is no cure and the disease is deadly in almost 100% of the cases, “said Dr. Nancy Welch, MD, health director for the Chesapeake Health Department.

The disease is also fatal in infected pets and cats that have not been vaccinated.

The health director strongly suggests that Chesapeake residents take the following precautions to protect themselves, their families, and their pets against rabies:

If your pet has been in contact with an animal that is rabid, check for injuries and contact the Chesapeake Animal Control at 757-382-8080 or the Chesapeake Health Department at 757-382-8672.

Immediately seek medical treatment for each animal bite to ensure appropriate and timely evaluation and treatment. All animal exposure must be taken seriously.

Do not approach wild or stray animals, especially raccoons, bats, foxes, skunks, cats and dogs.

Make sure that all dogs, cats and ferrets have current rabies vaccinations. Consult your veterinarian or the Chesapeake Health Department if you have questions about vaccinations for pets.

Restrict your pets to your property.

Safely close waste containers with lids.

National legislation requires that all dogs and cats older than four months are vaccinated against rabies.

For more information on rabies, contact the Chesapeake Health Department at (757) 382-8672 or Animal Control at (757) 382-8080 or visit the Virginia Department of Health website here or the Centers for Disease Control website. Prevention here.

. (TagsToTranslate) news

advertisement