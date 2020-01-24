advertisement

Andrew Neil from the BBC kept asking Labor party Jeremy Corbyn again and again.

“Eighty percent of Jews think you are anti-Semitic,” he emphasized. “Wouldn’t you take this opportunity tonight to apologize to the British Jewish community for what happened?”

Corbyn would not admit, “What I am saying is this – I am determined that our society will be safe for people of all faiths.”

The Daily Express called this collision at the end of 2019 a “horror show.” This BBC interview, with rising fears of public anti-Semitism, got stuck in headlines when Britons went to the polls. Corby’s party suffered the worst defeat in almost a century.

In the meantime, in a wave of anti-Semitic attacks, Jews in America were wondering if it was safe to wear caps and symbols of their faith while walking on the sidewalks of New York City. In the suburbs Monsey, New York, a machete-wielding attacker stabbed five people at a chanidah feast of the Hasidic rabbi. Finally, thousands of New Yorkers marched to show solidarity with the Jewish community.

The NYPD estimates that anti-Semitic crimes have increased by 26 percent last year. Anti-Semitic hate crimes in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago are expected to be 18 years high, according to research at California State University, San Bernardino.

No one watching the news can doubt that “the darkness has returned.” It has also returned to almost every country in Europe, “argued Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks, who led the United Hebrew Congregations of the Commonwealth from 1991 to 2013. He was knighted by Queen Elizabeth in 2005 and entered the House of Lords.

“That this should have happened in the living memory of the Holocaust, after the most systematic attempt ever made … to find a cure for the virus of the world’s longest hatred – more than half a century of Holocaust education and anti-racist legislation – is almost incredible. It is especially traumatic that this happened in the United States, the country where Jews felt more at home than anywhere else in the Diaspora. “

Why now? In an essay for the Jewish Telegraphic Agency, Rabbi Sacks urged religious and political leaders to study trends – often digitally – behind these tragedies.

“Anti-Semitism, or any hatred,” he argued, “becomes dangerous in every society when three things happen: when it moves from the fringes of politics to a regular party and its leadership; when the party sees its popularity with it does not harm the general public, and when those who stand up and protest are defamed and abused to do so. “

Imagine the infernal “protocols of the elders of Zion” that have been updated on the internet. In the age of smartphones and viral videos, Sacks noted, millions of people can brew hatred online – rarely in person in conversation with their disciples or their victims. This gap creates what researchers call an “inhibitory effect” that drives up the heat.

“Cyberspace has proven to be the most effective incubator of resentment, resentment and conspiracy theories ever invented,” Sacks said. Most people ‘encounter these phenomena … in the privacy of their own home. This allows them to be radicalized without anyone realizing that this is happening. Time and time again we read about people who carry out horrific attacks, while those who knew them remember that they had not seen any warning that they intended to commit malicious attacks. “

It is crucial to understand the logic behind political and cultural fears both left and right. Many people are furious because they believe that “the world as it is now is not what it used to be,” he argued.

“The extreme left has not recovered from the worldwide collapse of communism and socialism as ideologies … The extreme right feels threatened by the changing composition of Western societies, due to immigration on an unprecedented scale and low birth rates among the indigenous population … Many radical Islamists suffer from dysfunctions in the Muslim world. “

That’s why many people around the world want to know why bad things happen. Anyone who wants to fight anti-Semitism, Sacks wrote, must understand what can go wrong with that process.

“If bad things happen, good people ask,” What have I done wrong? “… Bad people ask:” Who did this to me? “They present themselves as victims and look for scapegoats who are to blame. Jews have long been the scapegoat of choice. “

Terry Mattingly leads GetReligion.org and lives in Oak Ridge, Tenn. He is a senior fellow at the Overby Center at the University of Mississippi.

