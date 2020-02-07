Best known for her role as the title character in the 1975 Nazi ploitation film, Ilsa: Sie Wolf der SS, actress Dyanne Thorne passed away this week at the age of 83 (via THR).

Thorne, who also played the role of Ilsa in the sequels to Ilsa, harem-keeper of the oil sheiks and Ilsa, the tigress of Siberia, died on January 28 after a fight against pancreatic cancer.

The actress, singer and ordained minister Thorne also appeared in “Star Trek”, “Pinocchio” (1971), “Point of Terror” (1971), “Blood Sabbath” (1972), “Wanda”, “The Wicked Warden” ( 1977), “Hellhole” (1985), “House” on of Forbidden Secrets (2013) and House of the Witchdoctor (2013).

Thorne is survived by her long-time husband Howard Maurer. Below is a cross-career interview with Thorne and Maurer that was shot in 2018.

We extend our deepest condolences to Thorne’s family and friends.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oVpSRZ8-qeY (/ embed)