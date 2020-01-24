Quoz Arts Fest returns to Alserkal Avenue with regional talents

advertisement

DUBAI: More than 60 creatives lead the two-day Quoz Arts Fest on 24 and 25 January in Alserkal Avenue of the UAE, with exhibitions, live music, contemporary dance performances, food trucks, outdoor art installations, film screenings, and educational seminars.

During the festival, visitors can bring their creative designs to life on stone or camel leather in the workshop of the high-end shoe brand Tamashee, which investigates the “contemporary application of ancient art and Arabic scripts from the peninsula”.

Visitors can bring their creative designs to life on stone or camel leather in the workshop of the high-end shoe brand Tamashee. (Supplied)

Tamashee, owned by Saudi entrepreneur Muneera Al Tamimi and Emirati Mohammed Kazim, gives visitors the opportunity to participate in a 12,000-year-old form of expression on the wall of the heir, inspired by their “1441 H” collection, which refers to archeology, rock art and ancient inscriptions from the Arabian Peninsula.

In its eighth edition, the festival explores the theme “Looking for …”, with special programs including a free concert by the Jordan-Palestinian band 47Soul, the exhibition “New National Dish: UAE”, screenings of Reel Palestine Film Festival , a contemporary dance performance from Sima Dance Company, and much more.

47Soul, taking the stage on January 24 in The Yard, combines traditional Dabke music with electronic beats. The band is best known for making the Shamstep, a combination of ikwiz – a Levantine folk music style – and dubstep.

47Soul, taking the stage on January 24 in The Yard, combines traditional Dabke music with electronic beats. (Supplied)

The exhibition “New National Dish: UAE” presents four conceived proposals for a new Emirati national dish, based on the ecological, economic and social effects of climate change.

Visitors to the exhibition can try the food and discuss the future of popular dishes.

The exhibition “New National Dish: UAE” presents four conceived proposals for a new Emirati national dish, based on the ecological, economic and social effects of climate change. (Supplied)

The contemporary dance performance Ansaf, which takes place on January 24, was made by the acclaimed Palestinian choreographer Alaa Krimed and examines questions and concepts with which the Arab world is confronted.

