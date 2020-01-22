Quick observations and thoughts on the Clemson 2020 football schedule

advertisement

by David Hood

– Senior writer

– 2020-01-22 15: 59: 52.0

Clemson has defeated South Carolina six times in a row.

Clemson’s schedule is once again a good match for the College Football Playoff.

The Atlantic Coast Conference released the soccer game plan for 2020 on Wednesday. As we’ve heard for a few weeks, the Tigers will open the season on the road at Georgia Tech. It is the first time in two consecutive years that Clemson opened with an ACC opponent between 1965 and 1969.

There are a lot of things that I like about the schedule, some things I don’t like, and a few statistical peculiarities.

WHAT I LIKE

The trip to Notre Dame. The last time Clemson played at Notre Dame was eleven years old and I lived about five hours from South Bend. The hike will take a little longer this time, but it has to be a bucket list for almost every fan. Now the former Clemson player Sonny Cassady tells me that he lived in Indiana for several years and that he won’t be in South Bend in early November, but I can’t wait.

The last time Clemson played at South Bend was in 1979. The Tigers fell 10-0, but ran the ball 74 times – still a record for an opponent at Notre Dame Stadium – and won 16:10 imagine what Travis Etienne could do with such numbers!

This is the fifth time ever between programs, and I’ve covered two of them. Who has been to all four and intends to be there for the fifth? Let me know.

Of course, Clemson legend Tim Bourret is a graduate of Notre Dame and I promised him that I would get the Bourret tour on matchday. If you love college football traditions – like me – do yourself a favor and do a Google search for trumpets in the cathedral. I can hardly wait for the Bourret tour in South Bend.

You also have to like the fact that Clemson has an open appointment the week before the trip to Indiana and the Tigers have an extra day because of the Friday night game in BC to prepare for the trip to FSU and new head coach Mike Norvell.

In a replay of the ACC championship game, Virginia travels to Death Valley for the first time since 2009. I remember that game – it was a cool, sun-drenched afternoon in the Valley, and Clemson won 34:21.

What I do not like

Games on Thursday and Friday nights. Plain and simple. Trying to get through the traffic in Atlanta on Thursday afternoon will be miserable, which means that most Clemson fans just have to arrive early and just have to wait for the kick-off. The good news? There are many places in Atlanta where you can relax while you wait. Don’t get me wrong – Saturday after a Thursday is usually a good game for me as we can never really see many other games or ESPN’s College GameDay. So that’s a plus. Opening the season a few days earlier is also a plus, because the wait often seems endless, but overall I would rather play all games on Saturday.

That brings us to Friday games. Every ACC team has to do it, but I’m with head coach Dabo Swinney. Fridays is plain and simple high school football. I love the Boston College trip because I love Boston and the surrounding area – over the years we have traveled to Cape Cod, Martha’s vineyard and Maine. We have also seen everything there is to see in Boston, and my only complaint is that it never seems to coincide with a game in Fenway Park.

The game will be Clemson’s 60th ever Friday game. Clemson is always between 30 and midnight on Fridays. Clemson’s last win on Friday took place at the same location against the same opponent when the third-placed Tigers defeated the Eagles 2016 at Chestnut Hill 56: 10.

There are also three consecutive home games in September. This is a minor matter at this point, but I think it’s great if the schedule is balanced and you can switch the away and home games. Three games in a row in the heat of South Carolina? Give me cooler weather (again just picky). However … It will be Clemson’s first three-game duel since 2015 when the Tigers hosted Notre Dame, Georgia Tech and Boston College on the way to a national championship course in three consecutive weeks.

ODDITIES AND NOTES

* The schedule is preloaded with ACC games so the tigers could win the ACC Atlantic in October. The only ACC game in November is a trip to Wake Forest. In fact, seven of the season’s first eight games are against ACC competition. The runaway is the third game of the season against Akron, and the ACC series ends with the trip to Notre Dame. Clemson plays Notre Dame, The Citadel and South Carolina in November – anything but conference games.

* Clemson will attempt to win Florida State for the sixth time in a row and continue its recent run of hot starts in the series when the Tigers face the Seminoles on October 10th in Tallahassee, 59:10 in Tallahassee at Year 2018 and 45:14 victory in Clemson in 2019. In the last two games between the two programs, Clemson together achieved a lead of 56: 0 in points, a lead of 614: 128 in yards and an advantage of 35 to 10 on the first tees in the first half.

* Clemson has won 15 of his last 16 games against NC State, including the last eight, the longest winning streak of both teams in the all-time series. The last team meeting in Death Valley took place in 2018 in a battle of the undefeated top 20 squads when Clemson led 34: 0 to Homecoming’s 41: 7 win in the third quarter.

* The Tigers have won each of their last six competitions against the Gamecocks, and another Clemson win this season would be the longest winning streak in the series history of both programs (seven by Clemson from 1934-40).

* Clemson enters the season with an active winning streak against every team on their schedule except Akron, which the Tigers have never played against. Clemson has active winning streaks against Georgia Tech (five), Louisville (six), Virginia (four), Boston College (nine), Florida State (five), NC State (eight), Syracuse (two), Notre Dame (three), The Citadel (17), Wake Forest (11) and South Carolina (six).

* Having faced Georgia Tech at the season opener, Clemson will play in his second game against Louisville. It is the first time since 2004 that Clemson has opened a season of consecutive conference games. It will be Clemson’s fifth such instance since the ACC was founded in 1953, which spans the 1958, 1959, 1965 and 2004 seasons.

