Quibi, the streaming service to be launched, wants you to have a troubling Valentine’s Day after you’ve just shared the first teaser trailer for “The unknown”that will go to mobile devices this April.

It follows and The Guest’s Maika Monroe & Timeline Dane DeHaanThe thriller looks like a modern version of the 1986 classic, The Hitcher, except that an Uber driver is threatened by the passenger.

“The thriller follows a humble young ridesharing driver (Monroe) who is plunged into her worst nightmare when a mysterious Hollywood Hills passenger (DeHaan) gets in her car. Her terrible ride with the stranger takes more than 12 hours as she navigates the shabby underbelly of Los Angeles in a creepy cat and mouse game. “

The series was written and directed by Veena Sud (The lie, seven seconds, the killing).

“The Stranger” is one of Quibi’s “Movies in Chapters”, similar to the teaser for her cool thriller “Survive” by the director of The Mothman Prophecies.

