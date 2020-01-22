advertisement

Short form video platform Quibihas just given an official title to one of her upcoming projects, an action thriller series called The most dangerous game,

Christoph Waltz and Liam Hemsworth Star in the series, which was created by Nick Santora, Gordon Gray, Silver Reel Pictures, CBS Television Studios and director Phil Abraham.

Most Dangerous Game ”explores the limits of how far someone would go to fight for their life and family. Dodge Maynard (Hemsworth) is desperate to take care of his pregnant wife before an incurable disease can cost his life.

Deadline Notes that the cast also contains Sarah Gadon, Zach Cherry, Aaron Poole, Christopher Webster, Billy Burke and Natasha Bordizzo,

