Pope Francis was once a literature teacher and a former student remembers: “He used to easily quote writers from memory; it was fascinating. His presentations were also interrupted by numerous and varied references to painting, music, etc. He is a multi-faceted man. ”

The Holy Father’s love for the beauty and power of communication of the written word and especially for poetry is undoubtedly shown in Querida Amazonia, his post-synodal apostolic admonition of February 12th. The document is unique – more than a synthesis of discussions and resolutions from The Meeting of Bishops is an invitation to reflect on beauty. And what could be more appropriate if the topic is one of the most beautiful elements of God’s creation?

In particular, Pope Francis quotes up to eight poems and closes the document with his own wonderful prayer to Our Lady.

Secular sources quickly advocated that the Holy Father would not give the ordination of married people to the priesthood a green light, a point that was discussed at the Synod in view of the terrible lack of priests in the region. Instead, he spoke of the importance of priests being present in the Amazon region, since “the Eucharist” connects heaven and earth; it embraces and permeates all of creation. “Then how can we allow people to be robbed of the Eucharist for so long?

He warns that “a way must be found to ensure this priestly ministry. The laity can proclaim God’s Word, teach, organize communities, celebrate certain sacraments, search for different ways to express the devotion of the people, and develop the multitude of gifts that the Spirit pours out in their midst. But they need the celebration of the Eucharist because it “makes” the church.

The Pope urges the bishops to promote a missionary zeal that would cause priests to accept the call to bring the sacraments to the Amazon. In a footnote he complained: “It is noteworthy that in some countries of the Amazon basin, more missionaries go to Europe or the United States than are assisted by their own vicariate in the Amazon region.”

Let us awaken our God-given aesthetic and contemplative meaning

Let us return to the Holy Father’s general invitation to Querida Amazonia. It is somehow summarized in this paragraph: let’s cry for the Amazon and call to the Lord on behalf of the peoples there:

Let us awaken our God-given aesthetic and contemplative meaning, which we so often let languish. Let us remember: “If someone has not learned to admire and stop something beautiful, we should not be surprised if he or she treats everything as an object that can be safely used and abused.” [75] On the other hand, if we If we enter into the community with the forest, our voices will easily merge with our own voices and become a prayer: “If we rest in the shadow of an old eucalyptus, our prayer for light combines with the song of the eternal foliage.” [ 76] This Inner reshaping will allow us to weep the Amazon region and join its call for the Lord.

Pope Francis invites us, in the words of the poets, to “stop and admire something beautiful”. To point out the abuse of “colonizing interests” that work both legally and illegally:

“Many are the trees

where torture lived,

and the forests are wide

bought with a thousand dead. “[3]

“The timber traders have deputies,

while our Amazonia has no one to defend it …

They banished the parrots and the monkeys …

The chestnut crops will never be the same. “,[4]

The Holy Father praises the intense sense of community that characterizes the Amazonian people:

“The morning star is approaching

the wings of the hummingbirds flutter;

My heart is pounding louder than the cascade:

with your lips i will water the country

how the breeze blows softly below us. “[23]

He speaks of the “unique wealth” and cultural identity of the individual peoples of the Amazon – there are over 110 indigenous peoples in voluntary isolation. He notes how the colonial era changed the locations of the peoples and drove them into the forest and now to the outskirts of the cities:

“There used to be a landscape with a river,

its animals, its clouds and its trees.

But sometimes when the landscape with river and trees,

was nowhere to be seen

these things had to appear in a child’s head. “[33]

“Make the river your blood …

Then plant yourself

bloom and grow:

Let your roots sink into the ground

forever and ever,

and then finally

become a canoe,

a boat, a raft,

Bottom, a pitcher,

a farmhouse and a man. “[34]

Pope Francis explains why he interwoven the document with poems.

Poetry gives a voice to a painful sensation that many of us share today. The inevitable truth is that this way of treating the Amazon as it stands today is the end of so much life and beauty, even if people keep thinking that nothing happens:

“Those who thought the river was just a piece of rope,

a toy were wrong.

The river is a thin vein on earth …

The river is a string that encloses animals and trees.

If it is pulled too tight, the river can burst.

It could burst and splash water and blood on our faces. “[58]

Querida Amazonia contributes a lot to the long history of the Church, which has reflected on cultures and the gospel, and notes that this is a process that enriches both the receiving culture and the Church:

On the one hand, a fruitful process takes place when the gospel takes root in a certain place, because “when a community receives the message of redemption, the Holy Spirit enriches its culture with the transforming power of the gospel” [92]. On the other hand, the church itself goes through one Reception process that enriches them with the fruits of what the spirit has already mysteriously sown in this culture. In this way “the Holy Spirit adorns the Church, shows it new aspects of revelation and gives it a new face” [93].

He adds:

Inculturation exalted and fulfilled. We should surely appreciate the indigenous mysticism that sees the connection and interdependence of all creation, the mysticism of gratuitousness who loves life as a gift, the mysticism of a holy miracle before nature and all its forms of life.

At the same time, however, we are called to transform this relationship with God, which is present in the cosmos, into an increasingly personal relationship with a “you” who preserves our life and wants to give them meaning, a “you” who knows us and loves us:

“Shadows float from me, dead wood.

But the star is born without reproach

about the experienced hands of this child,

that conquers the water and the night.

It has to be enough for me to know

that you know me

completely, from before my days. “[104]

The document closes with a prayer to Our Lady. Here is part of this prayer:

Mother of life,

Jesus took flesh in your womb,

the lord of everything that exists.

He rose from your light with his resurrection

and made you queen of all creation.

For this reason we ask you to rule, Maria

in the pulsating heart of Amazonia.

Show yourself the mother of all creatures,

in the beauty of the flowers, the rivers,

the great river that flows through it

and all life pulsates in its forests.

Carefully take care of this explosion of beauty.

Ask Jesus to pour out all his love

to the men and women who live there,

so that they can appreciate and care for it.

Bring your son to birth in their hearts

so that it can shine in the Amazon region,

in its peoples and in its cultures,

by the light of his word,

through his comforting love,

through his message of fraternity and justice.

And with every Eucharist

may all this awe and wonder be lifted

in honor of the father.