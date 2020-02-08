After Oscar winner and acclaimed director Quentin Tarantino was once again in the running for one of the main awards, we thought we would look back on one of the author’s early masterpieces. Pulp fiction and the cast that he originally wanted in the now iconic roles.

Although the Hollywood blockbuster duo Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio appeared in Tarantino’s new film Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, a film that fought for the title of “Best Film” at this year’s awards, the director had one for a while very specific group of actors to whom he had assigned roles.

This means that these early cast requests according to Tarantinos Bonanza Pulp Fiction from 1994 make for interesting reading. For example, while Uma Thurman achieved cult status in her role as Mia Wallace and received nominations for the best supporting actress at the Academy Awards, she was initially not intended for a role at all.

In addition, John Travolta, who was also nominated for an Oscar for Best Actor, was not an early choice for Tarantino, although he was “strong, strong second choice”. Travolta only managed to take on the role of Vincent when Tarantino’s first choice, Michael Madsen, decided to play a role in another film.

The award-winning director’s wish list included Johnny Depp, Nicholas Cage, Denzel Washington, Gary Oldman, Alec Baldwin and Francis Coppola. The full list can be found here.

The director had to go out of his way to get the desired cast after Studio Miramax faxed its own cast requests before filming began. According to Open Culture, they liked Eddie Murphy for the role of Jules, while also considering Danny DeVito for Harvey Keitel’s legendary role of the wolf.

“Back then I was much more excited about the cool casting,” Tarantino said in a recent interview with Vulture. “I liked the idea of ​​taking an actor I always liked, but which wasn’t used much anymore, and integrating it into the film and showing people what he could do. But I don’t feel that way anymore. Now it’s all about my characters. ”

With the brilliant Once Upon a Time in Hollywood that wants to see the upcoming Oscars, it’s hard to argue.

The original pre-approved list and further details can be found here:

Source: Open culture