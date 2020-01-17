Quentin Tarantino will write and direct all 5 Bounty Law TV episodes

advertisement

Quentin Tarantino will only make ten films before he stops, but that doesn’t mean he can’t find other ways to keep himself busy. We found out last year that the filmmaker had plans to shoot the fake western TV show Bounty Act from his film Once upon a time in Hollywood into a real thing. Now Tarantino has offered an update, stating that he intends to direct all episodes himself. However, it can take a while for him to get there.

Recently, Once upon a time in Hollywood was nominated for ten Oscars, including Best Film. With that, Quentin Tarantino made a few rounds in the press again, as he will certainly be in the run-up to the Academy Awards. During a recent interview, he was asked about the status of Bounty Act and if he intends to do something with the scripts he wrote. Here’s what Tarantino had to say about it.

“As far as the Bounty Act Shows, I want to do this, but it will take a year and a half. It has an introduction from Once upon a time in Hollywood, but I don’t really consider it part of this film, even though it is. It’s not about Rick Dalton playing Jake Cahill. It’s about Jake Cahill. Where all of this came from, I ended up looking at a number of Wanted, Dead or Alive, and The Rifleman and Tales of Wells Fargo to recall these half-hour shows Bounty Act, the kind of show Rick was on.

I’ve liked them before, but I’ve really dealt with them. The concept of telling a dramatic story in half an hour. You see and think, wow, there’s a lot of storytelling going on in 22 minutes. I thought I was wondering if I could do it? In the end, I wrote five half-hour episodes. So I’m going to make them and I’m going to lead them all. ‘

Once upon a time in Hollywood, by Quentin Tarantino Math (partly because he counts Kill Bill as a film) was his ninth film. Assuming he keeps his word and there is no reason to believe that he is not, all he has to do is make a film. One might assume that he would start before dealing with it Bounty Act, but it’s hard to say.

In any case, it looks like Quentin Tarantino will write and direct his first TV series in the future. The big question is whether he can get Leonardo DiCaprio to repeat his role as Jake Cahill, a character of the fictional Rick Dalton as Leonardo DiCaprio plays. It’s a bit of a headache in terms of logistics. You’d think Tarantino would have to find another actor to perform because DiCaprio is not only very busy, but not cheap either.

Whatever happens, Tarantino’s idea of ​​doing a half-hour old school western show seems like a fun concept, especially considering what we haven’t seen much of Bounty Act in the movie. The other question is where the project will end. Tarantino had a good relationship with Netflix when he cut The Hateful Eight as a mini-series for the streaming service last year. So that seems like a logical match. We will keep you posted as more details about the project are announced. This message comes to us via deadline.

