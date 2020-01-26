advertisement

Suffice it to roll your eyes, shake your head, and wonder how big the complex Quentin Tarantino sometimes has when he scolds himself about how hard it is to stand out among the big movie franchises when he goes to war. Does anyone want to count the number of times Tarantino’s films have been praised? Anyone at all? Is there someone out there who really wants to believe that Tarantino has suffered excessively, thanks to the heroes of Marvel, Godzilla, King Kong or any of the other excuses he wants to make that his films have to “fight” to be seen ? Seriously, every time a Tarantino movie is said to be released, its fans are crazy and are guaranteed to target it so massively that you might think it was the messiah of the movie world, but that doesn’t seem to be enough, while he talks again and again about how his films and other independent ideas can hardly prevail to become known. Remind me of how many Oscar nominations have been received in Hollywood? Ten? Yes, time to sit down and remember that your chase complex has outperformed your Ego Quentin. According to Kevin Burwick of MovieWeb, Tarantino said his war talk about how to compete with the big boys:

“As far as I can see, the commercial product that belongs to the conglomerates, the projects everyone knows and has in their DNA, be it the Marvel comics, the Star Wars, Godzilla and James Bond that never had these films a better year than last year. It would have been the year when their world domination would have been complete. But it wasn’t. Because of what you said, a lot of original movie content came out and asked to be seen and asked to be seen in cinemas. It was a really, really strong year. I’m really proud to be nominated with the other films that have just been nominated. I think if you sum up the year, the cinema that doesn’t fall into this blockbuster IP proof status has its last appearance this year. “

This type of lecture would indicate that we have all become brain-dead zombies owned by companies that will ONLY see something we are comfortable with and that is made by one of the larger companies that basically makes us do it to create impossible to look away. At least that’s a point of view, but for a man like Tarantino who has collected enough awards to list them all, it is quite tedious to say that he had to fight constantly to draw attention to himself. In fact, it’s been ridiculously ridiculous since people noticed his name in awe of his films, and in a way he’s become one of the most famous directors in Hollywood, AND he has managed to release every film for an eagerly waiting crowd who will readily devour any idea he has will send their way, be it in a line of dialogue that sounds scary like anything two people would do in the real world, or buckets of blood and blood that tend to to give every film a reddish feeling that never seems to go away.

The claim that Tarantino is a gifted filmmaker is simple because it is obvious that he has people’s ears, but it is enough to listen to him when he complains or says how he “has to fight” to to be noticed to give a person a headache. The truth is, no, he doesn’t. Would you like to know why his box office numbers are not so high and why he doesn’t get as much attention in his films as that of the big boys? This is because they appeal to more than just teenagers and adults. Quentin Tarantino films are not family films, and they are certainly not for children who would need a serious dose of therapy for years to come if they were exposed to the relentless language, subject, and blood that make Tarantino so famous for. Spencer Kornhaber of The Atlantic has more to say on this topic. The other companies take up the idea of ​​caring for families in a way that allows them to increase their number almost exponentially since it compares the audience in a Tarantino movie with that of an audience in a Star Wars movie Safety is far-fetched in the latter than in the former. Some adults may not think twice about watching Quentin’s films for their young children, but Disney and other companies are often aimed at children and families, and there is no struggle against these numbers, not even for someone as famous as a tarantino. Don’t kid yourself, his “fight days” are not nearly as hard as he could imagine.

