Quentin Tarantino plans to direct the Once Upon A Time bounty law series in Hollywood

As early as July, Quentin Tarantino announced that during the development phase Once upon a time in Hollywood, he had written five scripts for Bounty Act, the mimicked western TV show with Leonardo DiCaprio’s Rick Dalton as Jake Cahill, and now the filmmaker Deadline has announced that he intends to shoot the episodes as a separate TV series.

“As far as the Bounty Act Shows, I want to do this, but it will take a year and a half. It has an introduction from Once upon a time in Hollywood, but I don’t really consider it part of this film, although it is. It’s not about Rick Dalton playing Jake Cahill. It’s about Jake Cahill. At the end I looked at a few of where it all came from Wanted death or alive, and The shooter, and Wells Fargo storiesto get these half-hour shows into the mindset Bounty Act, the kind of show Rick was on. I had liked them before, but I really dealt with them. The concept of telling a dramatic story in half an hour. You see and think, wow, there’s a lot of storytelling going on in 22 minutes. I thought I was wondering if I could do it? In the end, I wrote five half-hour episodes. So I’m going to make them and I’m going to lead them all.

Should Tarantino go on with his? Bounty Act It would not be the first time that he has directed television after having previously episodes of HE and CSI,

Once upon a time in Hollywood, it was in 1969 in Los Angeles at the height of hippie Hollywood. The two main characters are Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio), former star of a western television series, and his longtime stunt Double Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt). Both struggle to make it into a Hollywood they no longer recognize. But Rick has a very famous neighbor … Sharon Tate.

