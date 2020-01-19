Quentin Tarantino dances behind the camera during pulp fiction

advertisement

Quentin Tarantino’s pulp fiction is still considered one of the coolest films effortlessly. It shows a lavish line-up that all peaked at once. Two names in this hat are John Travolta as “Vince Vega” and Uma Thurman as “Mia Wallace”.

The duo’s appearances are widely considered to be some of the best, especially their now iconic dance scene. Here, Wallace and Vega take the stage in a 1950s diner and perform an elegant dance to win a competition.

An undesirable fact is that one of the coolest dance scenes in modern cinema couldn’t have reached the same level without a bit of daddy dancing, from none other than Quentin Tarantino himself.

We are pretty sure that we all know that Tarantino doesn’t really care what people think about him or his films. If so, we probably wouldn’t have a catalog of modern masterpieces.

A look behind the scenes clip that appeared online a few years ago shows Uma Thurman, John Travolta and Tarantino, who are all on set to shoot Pulp Fiction’s “Jack Rabbit Slims Twist Contest” scene.

Thurman and Travolta look as perfect as you can imagine as director Tarantino and you can see him surrender to the cheering beats of Chuck Berry’s “You Never Can Tell”.

You do it, I do it, Tarantino does it. Outstanding.

